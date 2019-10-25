Adele rocked a new look at Canadian rapper, Drake’s birthday bash. She joined a host of other Celebrities to attend the star-studded birthday party of Drake to mark his 33rd birthday. The ‘God’s plan’ crooner had celebrated his birthday with Rihanna and others at LA hot spot Poppy early this week. Celebrating Drake on Instagram, she regarded him as one of the kindest and funniest people she had met.

Adele stuns with a new look at Drake birthday bash

According to CNN, she was dressed in a black off-shoulder gown with back details and embellished belt that accentuated her small waist on her blonde ponytail hair-do, Adele was the cynosure of all eyes. This linked her dress sense to that of Ginger Mckenna, the villainess played by Sharon Stone in the epic 1995 Martin Scorsese’s film Casino. In a post on social media, the talented singer confirmed Ginger McKenna as the inspiration behind her look that night.

Rumor Has It Adele had heads turning while attending Drake‘s 33rd birthday at Goya Studios in Hollywood on Wednesday. The Someone Like You songstress stepped out in an Etro black velvet… pic.twitter.com/xImhULf9d8 — dolcify (@OfficialDolcify) October 25, 2019

Her fans, who were quick to notice her new look, set social media ablaze.

There have been many speculations that Adele’s new look was to get back at her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. Some of her fans were already quick to jump on this assumption with a series of tweets suggesting that Adele wanted her ex-husband to ‘feel the heat’ coming from her.

According to them, the Grammy award-winning singer has also lost weight. She hinted on what her fans might speculate about her weight loss with the slimmer physique she pulled off.

Page Six reports that she dropped weight after taking Pilates classes. As she wished Drake a happy birthday, she stated that before now, she used to cry, but now she sweats instead. For the records, this appeared to be the first time Adele was pictured glamorous at a celebrity function.

Adele shows off her new slim figure in a LBD! https://t.co/XIy4O2WE80 — Radar Online (@radar_online) October 26, 2019

Adele bounces with 'revenge body' after split with ex-husband

After announcing her ex-husband split from him in April this year, she bounces back with what they might regard as a ‘revenge body.’ The singer might get another inspiration for another music hit on ‘heartbreak.’

Adele announced separation from Simon Konecki after about three years of marriage.

She filed for a divorce from him in September 2019, five months after they separated. From all indications, the 45-year-old charity boss will share joint custody with the ‘Hello’ crooner. They began dating in 2011 and welcomed their son in 2012.

Adele reportedly might have found love again as she has been seen her fellow Tottenham-born artist Skepta on a string of dates. They appear to be spending more and more time together.

However, this might be rumors since neither Adele nor Skepta have commented on their relationship.

Adele stated that Spice Girls ignited her passion for music. She got signed to an XL recording after graduating from the BRIT school in 2006. Her debut album, “19,” released in 2008, was a huge success.