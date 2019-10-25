“Hawaii Five-O” is a drama that never neglects its history and never forgets its friends. Fans had reason to rejoice earlier this month, when word spread that Masi Oka would make a return for this week’s October 25 episode. It was the fifth episode of Season 10, titled, “He 'oi'o kuhihewa; he kaka ola i 'ike 'ia e ka makaula" (Don't Blame Ghosts and Spirits for One's Troubles; a Human Is Responsible).

The spirit of “ohana” is as alive and well as the spooky spirits lurking throughout Oahu for this year’s Halloween “Hawaii Five-O,” and former medical examiner, Dr. Max Bergman, looks as dashing as ever as a more relevant character.

Handsome as a man in black

In one of a delectable series of preview snippets from the episode, released on October 25 from Spoiler TV, Tani Rey (Meaghan Rath) delivers Dr.

Max Bergman as a Halloween treat for Captain Lou Grover (Chi McBride). Masi Oka has never looked better, this time as the alluring but elusive John Wick. Although Dr. Max has dressed up like Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in the past, he has a particular penchant for Keanu Reeves, and always pays homage to the screen icon at Halloween.

Naturally, Dr. Bergman has displayed himself as Neo from “The Matrix.” The studious and probing doctor has also taken on the younger personality of Theodore “Ted” Logan from “Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure.” He donned a red jersey as Jolah from “Point Break,” not forgetting the number 9, and was immaculate as Chevalier Raphael Danceny from “Dangerous Liaisons.” Keanu Reeves should be honored through the character’s embrace of his film legacy.

Countless “Hawaii Five-O” faithful were disheartened at the loss of Masi Oka from the drama, not just for Halloween festivities, but for the long haul, after the star’s decision to leave the show in Season 7. The departure was just one more amidst the upheaval and failed pay parity negotiations surrounding the decision, by founding cast members, to leave. Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim, have gone on to become part of other successful TV series work.

Oka has also become a spokesperson for greater diversity across television, and clearly “Hawaii Five-O” has heeded that plea with a wide range of local guest stars and far more inclusiveness through the past two seasons.

Party interrupted

The case for “Hawaii Five-O” in this milestone, Season 10, Halloween episode starts with focus on a home invasion gone brutally wrong as knockers at the door turn ominous.

Current medical examiner, Noelani (Kimee Balmilero) is dressed as a sparkling Elton John (and sounding British, too) in a clip showcasing her Halloween soirée. A call comes in of a missing high school girl’s remains, and she is summoned to duty, leaving trick-or-treating duties to Flippa (Shaun Mokuahi Garnett).

Fans have seen Masi Oka through dark and delightful times as Dr. Max on “Hawaii Five-O.” He battled wits and defended his very life against the heinous killer, Deacon McKenna, known as “The Trashman,” who also killed Bergman's biological mother.

He met the love of his life, Sabrina, during a bank visit that nearly took both of their lives in Season 3, but their devotion only blossomed further as they determined to survive.

Fans won't find out how Max Bergman fares until after tonight's Halloween episode, but he and Masi Oka will always be welcomed the open arms on “Hawaii Five-O.”