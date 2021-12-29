How does it feel like to be independent? Free, self-sufficient, and self-made, obviously. This is the feeling as Alicia Keys marked 20 years of independence from Sony, her former music record label. While at Sony, the 'Girl is on fire' crooner recorded massive milestones. She had five albums to her credit, four especially the 2005 unplugged album clinched No. 1 in top music countdowns, namely Billboard 200. The singer was named the most recognized female R&B act of the millennium in 2020 by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with 20 million certified music albums and 27.5 million solo songs.

Alicia Keys' consistency keeps her as No. 1 on top music charts

The singer has been making headlines following her latest album, which is the eighth on her list. Opening up about her career, like every relationship, she talked about the highs and lows of working with Sony. With two decades going down into her music career, she is now in a class of her own, free from contracts and other deals attached to working for a record label.

Thanks to her consistency in the music industry, Alicia Keys has received several awards. It would go down history that Keys has delivered No. 1 back-to-back hits and chart-topping albums. In 2001, she won a Grammy for her debut "Songs In A Minor." The name of the album followed her love for playing piano in a minor key, and besides, her first name starts with A.

Keys, which is her current album, which RCA Records released on December 10, 2021. It features the likes of Pusha T, Swae Lee, Lil Wayne, Khalid, Lucky Daye, and other artists.

Alicia Keys speaks about keeping up with family time

Asides from work, the mother of two is a family woman. However, she revealed that her sons miss her that much when she is off to the studio to work.

The 40-year-old is parents to two lovely boys: 11-year-old Egypt and 6-year-old Genesis. Alicia Keys disclosed how she responds to challenging questions posed by her sons.

During an interview with Ross King that aired on Friday's Lorraine, she revealed how she responds to her unavailability when her sons want to spend more time with her.

Being a wife to music producer Swizz Beatz, their marriage has a source of controversy as he was married before, and she was initially regarded as the other woman. The singer's latest work has been trending. Since it was released two weeks ago, Keys has been a hot topic of discussion.

On embracing natural beauty, a timeless trend, Alicia Keys is known for a signature to make up free look. Her journey to this decision dates back to a photoshoot in 2016. As common with photoshoots, many makeup and props are camera-friendly and ready. However, Alicia Keys chose to go with a makeup-free look. This was a bold move. Instead of regretting showing her true self to work with on the cover of her album, she was inspired to let this be her brand values and identity.