"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans are curious to know who's going to replace Lisa Vanderpump. Immediately after Lisa's release, there were rumors about a possible replacement. Fans of "RHOBH" got wild on the social networks after the photo of Kathy Hilton, published by one of Andy Cohen's dearest friends. Kathy is the sister of Kyle and Choen Richards and could join the cast of the program.

In the post on Instagram, it was obvious that the network had signed a contract with Kathy Hilton to join "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." However, the rumors were silenced by Choen and the directly concerned Hilton. So, who will replace the iconic Lisa Vanderpump?

On 'RHOBH,' Kathy Hilton hasn't signed a contract

Yes, fans hoping to land at Kathy's show will be disappointed. The woman has declared that she has not signed any contract to be part of the program.

This means that all the possibilities regarding the future protagonists are open. According to Cheatsheet rumors, it's not excluded that an already known face might return.

So, the hypothesis of a crossover is gaining ground. In this regard, some rumors suggest that Kyle Richards would like his sister to join the show. Why were the fans sure that Hilton was part of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?" Probably, the woman knows how to catalyze attention and has a strong personality, two qualities essential to be able to participate in "RHOBH." Hilton, meanwhile, has published on her Instagram profile a picture in which she sees herself engaged in her real work as a hairdresser, specifying that this is her real profession that, by the way, she loves very much.

The mysterious phone call during the After Show

The women seemed finally ready to name the new protagonist of the cast of "RHOBH." Richards commented on the rumor that his sister was joining the cast. Richards admitted that all this would be really fun and that his sister, no doubt, would entertain the audience. However, he also added that he was not sure that his sister would accept the proposal to join the program.

Disappointed then by the long-running rumor about social media, Richards talked about the possible crossover. So another question came up about it.

A fan wanted to know which possible former protagonist could join the new cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" to replace Lisa Vanderpump. Richards immediately answered the question, stating first of all that it will never be possible to fill the void left by Lisa.

Later, he said, "I should choose NeNe or Bethenny." Bethenny Frankel's name seems the most plausible, as she was Hilton's assistant, as well as babysitting her daughters. "It would be nice if NeNe and Bethenny were here with me in Los Angeles," he added. Will one of them replace Lisa Vanderpump in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?"