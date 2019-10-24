''90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'' news reveals that Laura and Aladin split. Recently, TLC broadcast "The Couples Tell All," a meeting in which couples of reality show confronted each other. Aladin Jallali and Laura talked longer about their relationship, accusing each other of it. Laura also said she was out of money because of her pension cut. The two spoke via video link, and the woman was anxious about her situation.

What happened after ''The Couples Tell All?''

Laura Jallali and Aladin after 'The Couples Tell All'

Laura and Aladin, of ''90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,'' continue to interest fans of the show, aired on TLC, who follow the two on Instagram. What happened after "The Couples Tell All?" Thanks to E! News, we can tell you that Aladin and Laura have separated. The boy said he was tired of the constant fighting and wants a divorce.

The woman, on the other hand, said she no longer has any money because her pension has been cut. Once again, the two were unable to find a meeting point.

However, after the meeting, Aladin spoke with conductor Robinson. He, despite the crisis with Laura Jallali, expressed a desire to turn to a marriage counselor. On the other hand, Laura confessed that she was still in love with him and that she wanted to fight for marriage. The woman, in tears, said she was really in love with him.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows Reality TV

Aladin and Laura separated after '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'

Laura and Aladin, from "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way," have split. The 51-year-old woman met the 29-year-old on social media. The two of them have been chatting for a long time. She joined him in Qatar and they got engaged, then married, secretly, in Tunisia. Things got worse, though. Aladin accused his wife of having somewhat questionable intimate behaviors. Laura's son Liam has always been against the marriage, however, he accepted his mother's decision, hoping that she would be happy.

Laura Jallali on Instagram: 'I lost my marriage'

A few hours ago, Laura Jallali posted a message about ''90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'.' It went as follows, ''I lost my marriage but found many wonderful friends in the cast of TLC.'' Aladin, from his side, answered a question, asked by a fan, about the Instagram posts. "Laura and I are no longer together, but I wish her to find a man who will make her happy.'' In short, the road seems to have come to an end for this couple.

Meanwhile, fans continue to comment on Laura Jallali's message on her official Instagram profile. Some people don't believe that the woman has been cut her pension. What will happen now? Stay tuned for the next ''90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'' spoilers and updates. Remember that the seventh season of the show, broadcast on TLC, will air in November.