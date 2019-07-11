Lisa Vanderpump wasn't happy with her final episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," even though the Los Angeles-based restaurant owner didn't actually see Tuesday night's show. According to a new post on Twitter, Vanderpump didn't see the episode but heard about her co-stars' alleged "nastiness" from her friends.

In Vanderpump's tweet, she explained that because she was out of the country tending to her mother Jean Vanderpump's funeral, she was unable to tune into the show.

"I didn’t watch obviously, but the army at my house looking after my furry people did," she explained, adding that she heard from her friends and Twitter audience about the nastiness her cast mates had once again showcased.

"I am in London for my mother’s funeral," Vanderpump continued in her post. "I hope that after this awful year I can start life again," she concluded. As fans of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" may have heard, Vanderpump's mother suddenly passed away in London, England in June, just over one year after Vanderpump's older brother, Mark Vanderpump, took his own life.

Lisa Vanderpump has left the building

Lisa Vanderpump also addressed her final episode of the Bravo TV reality series on her Instagram page with a message that read, "The Pump has left the building." In the same post, Vanderpump thanked her many fans and followers who have supported her throughout the past nine years.

Vanderpump officially announced she would not be appearing on the show's upcoming 10th season in early June, just before she was scheduled to reunite with her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Lisa Rinna, to film the season nine reunion special.

Although many were caught off-guard by the announcement, others expected Vanderpump to walk away from the show because she is no longer in contact with any of the series' current full-time cast.

Lisa Vanderpump still talks to Camille Grammer

Although Vanderpump has been estranged from the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast for the past several months, having been spotted with them most recently in September of last year at the wedding of Denise Richards, she has remained in contact with Camille Grammer, who appears on the show in a part-time role.

In fact, during the finale episode, Vanderpump and Grammer were seen together in Las Vegas for a scene that was initially shot in March of this year prior to the opening of Vandepump's newest restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, which is located inside of Caesar's Palace resort and casino.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season nine reunion premieres on Tuesday night, July 16 on Bravo TV at 9 p.m.