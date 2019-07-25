"Game of Thrones" may be over, but HBO doesn't plan on letting go of the rich "A Song of Ice and Fire" universe George R. R. Martin has created anytime soon. The next story to tell will be the one set approximately 5,000 before the events of the first book and first season of the main series. This era is known to history as the Age of Heroes, where all the great Westerosi houses were founded. Although not much is known about this time, what we do know, makes for a rather interesting story, the one filled with the Children of the Forest, giants, mammoths, and most importantly, the White Walkers, or the Others as they are known in George's books.

According to the official description HBO released last year, the prequel will witness the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into the period of great darkness known as the Long Night when the White Walkers first invaded. We'll learn about the secrets of Westeros and Essos alike, the Starks of legend as well as the true origin of the White Walkers. It is not the story we think we know.

The pilot has been shot

According to CNET, the pilot for this prequel has already been shot and the series now waits for HBO's approval.

Although the fact that the prequel will be based on a few paragraphs George R. R. Martin has written about the Age of Heroes and the Long Night doesn't exactly spark confidence, but his heavy involvement in the series gives the fans every reason to be excited. Martin is co-producing the show along with showrunner, Jane Goldman. "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss are not a part of this project.

George R. R. Martin on "Game of Thrones" prequel

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, George R. R. Martin recently revealed a couple of very interesting tidbits about this series, including the potential title of the series whose pilot has been shot under a codename, "Bloodmoon." It is yet unknown whether or not this will be the title of the whole series. Martin said that he'll be okay with the title, "The Longest Night" since his original proposal, "The Long Night" was apparently denied by HBO

According to Martin, the continent will be divided into a hundred petty kingdoms.

He also revealed that there will be no Lannisters, at least not at first. The prequel will also lack Targaryens and their dragons. Starks, on the other hand, will be there, which isn't surprising at all given their prominent role in the first war against the White Walkers.

Speaking of the White Walkers, the prequel will apparently explore their true origin, which seems to suggest that the Night King, whose creation we saw in "Game of Thrones" season 6 episode 5, wasn't the first White Walker.

Martin also said that the fact that they are called the Others will play a role in the prequel, which certainly gives fans hope that they could make the White Walkers interesting again.