Emily Simpson was recently accused of having her "Real Housewives of Orange County" cast image photoshopped to make her appear thinner and now, she’s fighting back. According to a report shared by Today on July 22, the reality star and mother of three was confronted about the image on Instagram by a follower who suggested she had been photoshopped to make it appear that Simpson was 50 pounds lighter.

In response, Simpson shared a photo taken backstage at the cast photoshoot in which she was seen in a raw and untouched image that had been snapped by her makeup artist at the time of the photoshoot several weeks ago. She also said in the caption that she was wearing a size Medium in the photo. “I’m a woman, I have curves and they are frikin’ hot and amazing,” Simpson continued in the Instagram post, also reminding her online audience that she is human and has feelings.

The reality star doesn't understand her critics

Emily Simpson went on to say that she doesn’t understand why so many people feel the need to send her “cruel” and “mean” messages on social media and said that she hopes her haters will one day find the happiness they need to ensure that their viscous behavior no longer comes so naturally.

In addition to her initial photo that was taken backstage during the "Real Housewives of Orange County" season 14 photoshoot, Simpson posted a second image of her untouched behind.

And, in the caption, she encouraged her critics to kiss it.

After Emily Simpson’s post was shared, one of her fans, in particular, asked her why she gives any attention to the people online who send her hateful things. In response, Simpson said that while she does her best to ignore the comments most of the time, she sometimes feels that it is necessary to call out people on "their atrocious behavior" in hopes that her clap back could make a difference.

Emily Simpson is staying fit and healthy

On Instagram in June, Simpson revealed she is working with a fitness coach and doing her best to stay healthy and happy as she prepares for the upcoming season 14 premiere of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." "I still have a long way to go to get to where I want to be," Simpson wrote at the time, "but I'm enjoying the journey."

As fans of the reality series will recall, Simpson joined the cast last year for its 13th season and continued on with her full-time role on the show for season 14 [VIDEO].

Gina Kirschenheiter was also added to the show in 2018 and will also be featured in a full-time role when the show returns next month.

To see more of Emily Simpson and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14, which begin airing on Tuesday, August 6 on Bravo TV at 9 PM.