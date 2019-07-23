Amber Portwood and her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, reportedly came to blows earlier this month after a Fourth of July dispute that ended up with the "Teen Mom OG" cast member being thrown behind bars. So, where does their relationship stand today? According to a report from E! News on Monday, July 22, Portwood and Glennon's romance is currently "up in the air" as they continue to keep their distance from one another.

As the outlet explained, it's hard to say for sure what will happen to Portwood and Glennon because at this point in time, they aren't allowed to see or speak to one another. As fans may recall, Glennon was granted a restraining order against Portwood for himself and their son [VIDEO], 14-month-old James, after she allegedly got physical with him on July 5 as he held the child.

Although Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon aren't in touch at the moment, the E!

News insider said there is definitely a chance that they will ultimately work through their issues and stay together. "Amber does not want her family broken up," the insider explained.

Gary Shirley weighed in on Amber Portwood's arrest on Twitter

Following the news of the reality star's arrest, the father of her 10-year-old daughter Leah, Gary Shirley, reacted to the news on his Twitter page by telling his fans and followers that he was praying for the family. "My prayers are with [Amber Portwood], [Andrew Glennon], [and] most importantly baby James.

[I don't know] any of the particulars, however I'm thinking of them."

Amber Portwood recently gushed over her relationship with Andrew Glennon

Prior to being arrested on suspicion of a domestic assault, Portwood had said tons of good things about the dynamic between her and Glennon. In fact, she told E! News that it was quite nice being in a relationship with someone who doesn't care that she is featured on a reality television program and applauded Glennon for being supportive and understanding of her lifestyle.

"[Andrew] understands everything that I have to do for a living," she explained, noting that her ex-boyfriends were very different when it came to their treatment of her.

Portwood went on to say that Glennon is a very positive person and that is exactly what she needed to find at the time they first met. As fans may recall, Portwood and Glennon first hit it off on the set of WEtv's "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars" in summer 2017 [VIDEO].

Portwood then added to the outlet that Glennon is "of the best human beings" she's met in her entire life.

To see more of Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon, and their co-stars, don't miss the latest episodes of "Teen Mom OG" season 10, which are currently airing on MTV on Monday nights at 9 p.m.