Natalie Portman is returning to the marvel Cinematic Universe and the Thor franchise. During their presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel announced that Portman would become Mighty Thor. Prior to her appearance in 'Endgame,' fans had not seen Portman onscreen since 'The Dark World.' In the franchise, Jane is known for being the astrophysicist who becomes the love interest of Thor, during his time on Earth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her role completely changes with the new Thor film 'Love and Thunder.'

Taikia Waititi returning to helm 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

"Thor Ragnarok" director Taikia Waititi will return to direct "Love and Thunder," while also serve as a writer for the fourth film. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are returning to their roles, and now Natalie Portman is returning to the MCU. Jane will become Mighty Thor in "Love and Thunder," and Waititi made it clear that Female Thor will not be her official title.

Advertisement

Natalie Portman's return to the storyline exciting fans

The rumored title Female Thor received some critical backlash, online, to the suggestion that Jane being worthy means her gender was key. Waititi took to Twitter and explained that Portman's new role will be Mighty Thor. Portman's return has created excitement to see what Waititi will do with Portman within the Marvel Cinematic Universe while giving her a much bigger role moving forward.

The character has the strength to carry its own franchise or possibly just appearances in team-ups.

While the release is not scheduled until 2021, not much else is now about the film. Meanwhile, the debut of Mighty Thor along with the return of Natalie Portman is keeping fans excited and making them speculate on what could be happening in the next chapter of "Thor."

Other than becoming Mighty Thor, Feige and Marvel Studios has stayed quiet when it comes to Portman's new role.

Jane Foster received the hammer after Thor was deemed unworthy. With a new shift in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Portman may be gaining her godly powers in some other fashion. At the end of Hemsworth's recent appearance in "Avengers: Endgame," Thor had left his role as ruler of Asgard to join up with the "Guardians of the Galaxy" team and named Valkyrie as the new ruler of Asgard.

Marvel Studios expanding their inclusion of diverse heroes

Marvel Studios teased their future slate of shows and films at Comic-Con.

Advertisement

Along with Female Thor, Marvel is set to release "Black Widow," in 2020. Marvel will have its first film with an Asian lead in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Collider reports that Feige confirmed that in the upcoming "Thor" film, they would include a character from LGBTQ community.