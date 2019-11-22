Camille Grammer was targeted by her former husband, actor Kelsey Grammer, during an interview on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" earlier this month and while attending Thursday night's 4th Annual Vanderpump Dogs Foundation Gala in Los Angeles, she spoke to Hollywood Life about her ex's claim that her alleged habit of talking about him is pathetic.

During the November 21 event, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member said that she found Kelsey's comments to be “unbelievable” before defending herself against what he said.

“I feel bad after I [speak up], but what else do I do?" she wondered. "Do I just stay quiet?” she asked. According to Camille, her former spouse has attempted to re-write history, which isn't fair to her. In fact, she continued, it's downright wrong for both her and the two children they share, daughter Mason Grammer and son Jude Grammer.

Camille and Kelsey have both moved on from their marriage

Camille and Kelsey tied the knot in 1997 and remained married until 2011, one year after their initial split.

As fans of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" may recall, Camille and Kelsey first joined the series as a married couple but their relationship was ultimately seen falling apart as the series continued. Now, after both parties remarried, her to husband David C. Meyer and him to wife Kayte Walsh, they remain at odds and when it comes to the future, Camille has made it clear that she will set the record straight whenever she finds it's necessary.

Although things between Camille and Kelsey were quite tense when they first split, Camille told Hollywood Life that in recent years, their co-parenting relationship has gotten "better" and noted that Kelsey is now more present in both of their children's lives, which she completely supports.

Camille Grammer will always defend herself

While Camille Grammer admitted that she's no better than her ex-husband, who is known for his roles on "Fraiser" and "Arrow," when she claps back at the things he's said about her, she said that she will always defend herself if she's wrongly accused of something.

As fans may have seen, Kelsey told host Graham Bensinger on "In Depth" that Camille, his third wife, had exploded on him on the day of his mom's funeral and told him she wanted a divorce.

According to Kelsey Grammer, he and Camille had been having discussions about a potential split throughout the final eight years of their marriage. “We’d had the same conversation for eight years, and it was tiresome," he explained.

Kelsey then said that on the day of his mother's funeral, he came to the conclusion that he and Camille shouldn't stay married to one another.