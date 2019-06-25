Gina Kirschenheiter and her estranged husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, were rumored to be back together earlier this month but according to a new report, their reconciliation, if it ever happened, may have been extremely short-lived. As the "Real Housewives of Orange County" fans anticipate the upcoming premiere of season 14, a couple of shocking reports have been shared.

First, a report from The Blast shared a report claiming Gina recently rushed to court and requested a restraining order against her estranged husband, who is also the father of her three kids, and made claims of domestic violence against him.

According to the report, the protective order was made as part of Gina's divorce case against her former partner. While an emergency hearing was held on Monday in regard to the claims Gina made against Matt in an Orange County court, the exact details of the alleged violence were not clear.

Gina Kirschenheiter filed for divorce from Matt Kirschenheiter after production wrapped on the 13th season [VIDEO] of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Then, at the end of 2018, she filed documents to end their marriage quickly. Since then, their split has allegedly been at a "standstill" as rumors swirled about them being back together.

Matt Kirschenheiter was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

In a second report from The Blast, it was noted that just prior to Gina filing for a restraining order against Matt, he was arrested and booked in an Orange County jail on charges of domestic violence. Matt was later released from custody and did not have to put any money down for bail. While Matt wasn't charged with a crime for his alleged domestic violence, the police report confirmed he was booked for suspicion of domestic violence.

Gina Kirschenheiter recently suggested she and Matt were back together

Gina and Matt had been spending a lot of time with one another in the weeks leading up to his arrest and because Gina labeled Matt her "person" in a birthday post shared in his honor recently, many believed they were giving their marriage another shot after their year-long separation.

"Happy birthday to the man who has held my hand for the last 14 years despite the ups and downs," Gina wrote in the caption of a series of throwback photos of herself and Matt taken throughout their marriage.

"Thanks for being the best father to our kids, and the best friend a girl could ask for," she continued. "[I] wouldn’t want to take on this crazy life with anyone else."

Gina Kirschenheiter and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV for "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 14 [VIDEO] later this summer. A premiere date has not yet been set.