"Fortnite" is one of the most popular Battle Royale games with more than 300 million players worldwide on multiple platforms. Recently, Tfue, a popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer uploaded a tweet saying, "Aim assists ruined Fortnite For M&K players looks like we need to find a new game unlucky." Popular YouTuber Cloazy recommended that Tfue play "Call Of Duty Warzone."

Aim assist ruined Fortnite for M&K players looks like we need to find a new game unlucky — Tfue (@TTfue) May 17, 2020

Recently Zayt tweeted the "controller is f**king cheating." It seems like playing "Fortnite" with controllers is better than a mouse and keyboard.

controller is fucking cheating — Zayt (@zayt) May 17, 2020

How to fix the 'Fortnite' aim assist problem?

"Fortnite" aim assists do not function well on moving or jumping players, but if you have this kind of issue, you will have to change your settings.

Follow the steps

Go to your "Fortnite" setting.

Go to advanced - sensitivity.

Your impute curve should be exponential.

Aim assist strength should be on 100 percent.

You can watch the video below if you want to watch a video tutorial. If the tutorial doesn't work for you, you will have to wait for Epic games to fix the bug.

The aim assist is essential for "Fortnite" if they are unable to fix this issue quickly. Their player base could soon drop.

Tfue is already tired of the issue and might stop playing "Fortnite" as most players suggest he plays "Call of Duty Warzone."

'Fortnite:' keyboard and mouse gaming Vs controller

In "Fortnite," building is essential, hitting the right button and having a quick response time is very important. It all depends on what you are good at using.

Gaming with a keyboard is better, as a PS4 or an Xbox controller will cost around $30 to $60. A special gaming keyboard can range from $100 to $500 depending on what you prefer to game with, and you can get a pretty good keyboard for $100.

'Fortnite' aim: controller vs keyboard and mouse

Using a controller will be very difficult if there is no aim assist in helping players using a controller to hit the target.

Aim assist helps players who use a controller to get a more precise shot. That's why most people consider using a controller on PC as cheating.

Keyboard and Mouse players do not get the same kind of aim assist that players with controllers have while playing "Fortnite." This makes things more difficult for a player with a controller than on PC.

Next-gen update

The PS5 and the Xbox Series X are expected to lunch during the holiday. Players will want "Fortnite" to be ready on day one of launch. The announcement was made on the official Epic Games blog. Epic games also addressed some questions concerning "Fortnite" being capable on the next-gen console.

"Fortnite" will have an amazing when it's launched on the PS5 but, it's not going to be much different from the PS4 pro.

The developers of "Fortnite" said that on their first launch of "Fortnite" on the PS5 and the Xbox series X, the unreal engine four would be used. Then in mid-2021 Unreal Engine 5 will be used to update "Fortnite." expect "Fortnite" to have a better graphics. "Fortnite" is currently available on Xbox One, PS4, PC, IOS, Android, and Nintendo switch and is ready to be available on the next-gen console.