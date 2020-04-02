Epic Games recently released the v12.30 patch for "Fortnite Battle Royale." This patch, which was the third major patch in Chapter 2, Season 2, came out on Tuesday, March 31, and introduced several new things to the popular video game. The game developer released two new items, Crash Pad and Kingsman Umbrella, along with making some big changes to aiming mechanics.

Besides things that have been released to live servers, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" creator added many new files to the game data. These files have been found and revealed by data miners and, thanks to them, players know what content is going to be added to the game in the future.

According to the files added with the latest update, Epic Games is preparing a huge season-ending event. Players have also noticed certain things in the game which indicate that the event is just around the corner!

The upcoming event is going to be huge

The Agency is one of the new places that were added with the first patch of Chapter 2, Season 2. It is one of the five places that have bosses and henchmen as non-playable characters who drop special loot. The Agency is the place where players can find Midas who drops one of the strongest weapons in the game, a Mythic Drum Gun.

It appears that the upcoming season-ending event is going to happen around this area as players have noticed so-called Doomsday devices in the water around it.

Shortly after the update was released, data miners found interesting information regarding the upcoming "Fortnite Battle Royale" event. FortTory, one of the most popular data miners, found three new items that were added to the game data: Doomsday Device, Doomsday Hatch, and Doomsday Door.

There are five hatches, around the Agency in the water, which players can see while swimming. The Doomsday Device has not been released to the game yet, but it will, most likely, pop up in the Doom Room, according to the leaker.

There are currently 5 hatches around the Agency in the water. The Device is no where to be found YET. But it will most likely pop up in the Doom Room which we probably can access via Midas his room. “The Rooms in the Menu” https://t.co/3PydyA5tmf — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) April 1, 2020

It appears that Midas is in control of the device, so it will be interesting to see what is going to happen in the following weeks.

Epic Games usually releases season-ending events in the final weeks of seasons and, considering that the season is ending in four weeks, the event will most likely happen very soon.

The End v2?

"The End" event was the biggest "Fortnite Battle Royale" event so far. It happened at the end of the season and the entire island was destroyed. Two days later, Epic Games released a new map for the game and announced it as a new chapter. Considering that the upcoming event will be related to Doomsday, it won't be surprising if the video game developer destroys the current island at the end of the season.