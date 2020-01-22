"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" is not only one of the most entertaining Video Games currently available, but it is also one of the most successful games. The latest installment in the series was ranked second in the 2019 report for revenue of premium games, trailing only "FIFA 19." However, Infinity Ward hasn't put in as much effort into the game as the community was hoping, which is why there are numerous game-breaking bugs and exploits in it.

Recently, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" players have found the aim assist exploit on St. Petrograd map and they have started hiding underground or inside walls to gain an advantage over their opponents.

Players have also found out they can be instantly revived by picking up an enemy grenade in certain modes, which is just ridiculous. However, maybe the weirdest issue with the game is the so-called "bush of death" glitch which keeps killing players.

Bush of death is mysteriously eliminating players

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" players are very upset with the way Infinity Ward has treated the game so far. According to The Sun, the "bush of death" glitch has been bothering players since the game was released but, the game developer hasn't fixed it yet.

The bush is found on Port of Verdansk map and, as soon as players touch it, they die. Yes, the bush is that powerful! The map is designed for 64-player combat in the Ground War mode, and this mode seems to have the most glitches.

This map has also been reported for the underground exploit which allows players to get easy kills on their enemies while being completely protected from gunfire. Twitter user guff3r has shared the video of the glitch, asking if anyone else has found it.

A few other players have reported the same bug, saying that the bush kills them as soon as they enter it. One player, on Reddit, stated that the kill feed said he was shot in the head after dying to the bug.

The Ground War mode has much bigger maps so, it's not surprising that developers missed some of the glitches.

However, it is simply unfair to the players who bought the game that such bugs keep happening. One of the main complaints "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" players have is about exploits and bugs, and they are hoping Infinity Ward will do something about them.

Bug will be fixed 'in the future'

Infinity Ward recently released the Trello board for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" issues. The video game developer uses the board to keep track of bugs and update players on the progress for their fixes. The bush bug is already known to the developer and, according to the board, it will be fixed in a future update.

It is unknown when exactly it will happen but, hopefully, it will be sooner rather than later.