Activision and Infinity Ward have released numerous updates for "Call of Duty: Warzone" ever since the game came out in March 2020. Thanks to these updates and new content, the video game has attracted millions of players from all around the world and has become one of the most popular games of the year. While some of the patches haven't been received well by the community, most of them have made positive improvements for the video game.

The latest "Call of Duty: Warzone" patch was released on November 9 and it has brought some balance changes to the game, as well as a new feature. We will see how the community is going to react to this update, but in general, it should get positive feedback since it fixed the problem many players had complained about.

Juggernaut suits have been nerfed with the update and they are now not as common as they were before it.

Another nerf has been released to the game

The Juggernaut killstreak has been in "Call of Duty" games for a long time. Aside from Multiplayer, Infinity Ward has decided to release it to its battle royale mode, Warzone. This decision has sparked the controversy among players as some wanted it to be removed, while some have argued that taking a Juggernaut down is an easy task, especially in the open field.

While this killstreak is definitely one of the strongest ones in the video game, the latest update has made it slightly more balanced. The "Call of Duty: Warzone" developer has removed the Juggernaut killstreak from the bunkers, which means that players will not run into enemies with a Juggernaut suit as much anymore.

While the overall effectiveness of the killstreak hasn't been reduced, it appears that Infinity Ward hit the sweet spot with this change. The killstreak is still as effective as before, however, considering that it will no longer be as available, it should make the game more balanced and partially solve the problem many players complained about.

Furthermore, bunkers are still useful as they provide players with high-tier loot such as Advanced UAV, Durable Gas Mask, and other items.

Private matches

The update has also added private matches to "Call of Duty: Warzone." This means that players can invite their friends and the community to join them in the same lobby, which opens up a lot of possibilities.

In other battle royale games, such as "Fortnite Battle Royale," many players use private matches to set up tournaments or to simply have fun with their community. It is necessary to have at least 50 players in a lobby to start a private match.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" was also slightly affected by this update as players have received new playlists with it.