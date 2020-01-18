Infinity Ward has turned "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" into one of the best Video Games of the series. Released in October 2019, the game has managed to rise to the second place in premium video game revenue in 2019, training only "FIFA 19." However, despite all of the positive sides of the game and good reviews that it has gotten, the truth is that the game has numerous bugs and exploits, and players cannot wait for the game developer to fix them.

It feels like every day there is a new "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" exploit, and the worst thing is that most of these exploits completely ruin gameplay experience.

Infinity Ward has recently released a few community updates and made it clear that some exploits will be fixed, such as the Ground War exploit. However, a professional "Call of Duty" player has recently found yet another game-breaking exploit the game developer will have to fix soon.

The exploit gives players a big advantage

Professional "Call of Duty" player Alec "Arcitys" Sanderson has recently shared a video of a game-breaking exploit on St. Petrograd in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." This is not the first time players have shared their frustration with the game, but what makes it worse is that Infinity Ward does not fix these exploits quickly enough.

While the game itself is fun and good, too many exploits simply ruin it.

Arcitys has shared a video of the exploit on January 17, showing that players can benefit from aim assist even when being prone and aiming through the statue on the map. What makes the exploit even worse is the fact that players can see enemy nameplates through the statue, giving them a huge advantage while the statue is protecting them from gunfire.

You can watch the video of the exploit below.

Several other "Call of Duty" professional players have responded to the tweet, and unsurprisingly, they are not happy with the exploit. St. Petrograd is featured in all three competitive modes in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," and it is important to note that Call of Duty League starts in less than a week.

Infinity Ward will have to fix the game before January 25 or the league could turn out to be a failure.

Season 1 extension

Both competitive and casual "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" players are disappointed with the recent news. Not only do exploits ruin gameplay experience, but Infinity Ward has decided to extend Season 1 for two weeks. The first season of the popular video game kicked off on December 3, 2019 and its original ending date was January 28, 2020.

However, the video game developer has postponed it for February 11, disappointing many players and making the wait for Season 2 longer.