"Call of Duty" is one of the most popular gaming Video Games of all time. The first title of the series was released in October 2003 and the video game franchise is still going strong 17 years later. The game has gone through massive changes throughout its development and the upcoming title, "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War," does not even look similar to the first game released in the series.

Activision has had ups and downs with some of the games, but there is no doubt that shooting video games would not be the same without this series. The upcoming title has a nice surprise for players who had the opportunity to play older "Call of Duty" games, and it is going to bring back some nostalgic times and memories.

It has been leaked that the next game will feature background music from older games and players will be able to pick the music they want to play in the lobby background, Essentially Sports has reported.

Throwback to older games

Popular leaker CODColdWarNewz has posted several new leaks about "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" on Twitter. One of the leaks reveals the feature that will implement older games from the series into the upcoming game. Keep in mind, the next installment in the series is coming out in just a couple of days, which means that players will get a chance to test it out themselves very soon.

🚨BREAKING: You can set the #BlackOpsColdWar background music to OLD CALL OF DUTY GAMES background music!



‘Zombies Themes’ would allow you to listen to the background zombies music while you await to load into #Warzone games and #BlackOpsColdWar MP games



This may come to MW too pic.twitter.com/jeXBCDwjnK — (Leaks/Backup) Warzone and Cold War Newz (@CODColdWarNewz) November 7, 2020

As you can see in the tweet above, there are numerous soundtracks players will be able to choose from.

According to the leaker, this feature may be added to "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" too, although it may take some time until Activision does this. Considering that most players will be playing the newest game and Warzone, adding such features to the 2019 video game may not make a lot of sense from a financial point of view.

These soundtracks will be playing in the lobby while players are waiting for a match, and they will also be available for Warzone players! At the moment, it is not clear whether this feature will be available in the standalone version of "Call of Duty: Warzone" or just for the version that can be accessed through the main game.

More integration is coming

Activision has revealed the plan to connect a couple of "Call of Duty" games together for a whole new experience. With the launch of the upcoming video game in the series, the video game publisher intends to connect it to Warzone, Modern Warfare, as well as the title that will be released in 2021.

This means that the video games will have similar weapons and mechanics, which sounds like a great idea. Furthermore, it appears that the Battle Pass progress, as well as other progression systems, would be synced between these "Call of Duty" video games.