The release of the next "Call of Duty" game is just around the corner and millions of players from all around the world are eagerly waiting for it. "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" is scheduled to be released on November 13, and what makes players excited is the fact that Warzone, the popular battle royale game mode will be implemented into it as well. The Treyarch-developed game has already had its roadmap revealed and it looks like players will receive amazing content on day one.

The video game developer and its publisher, Activision, has revealed a few more things about the release, Dexerto reports.

Unfortunately, the latest announcement has sparked controversy over gamers and it will be interesting to see how Activision deals with the feedback. It was announced that PlayStation players will get special benefits when "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" comes out, which doesn't sit well with Xbox and PC players.

Special benefits for the Sony console

On November 6, Activision announced a special bonus for PlayStation players, which has outraged the rest of the gaming community. According to the video game publisher, PlayStation players will receive exclusive content in "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War," including the Zombies mode, two new Create-A-Class slots, different XP bonuses, and much more.

Considering that the release of PlayStation 5 is just around the corner, we can expect these benefits to be applied to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players. Unfortunately, PC players will not get these benefits, just like they will not be given to Xbox players, on either the current or the next-generation console.

Reddit user BenjaminWareing posted this announcement on the official subreddit of the upcoming video game, and it has received negative feedback. The post received more than 6,000 upvotes in a day along with more than 1,000 comments, mostly negative ones. Players have argued that Activision is anti-consumer and that, with this move, they are alienating PC and Xbox players.

This is not the first time that Activision has decided to pull such a move, but what makes "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" different is the amount of bonuses PlayStation players will receive.

Next-generation consoles are coming out

Microsoft is releasing Xbox Series X on November 10 while Sony will release its next-generation gaming console two days later. Considering that Sony's PlayStation 4 was much more popular than Xbox One, it makes sense that Activision gives bonuses to PlayStation players. However, this might change with the next generation and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.