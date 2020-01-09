Activision had a lot of success, in 2019, with the release of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." The video game has become very popular, and in just two months it has been out, it has made more than $600 million revenue. Beside it, the video game publishes has made over $400 million revenue from "Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII," earning over $1.1 billion in 2019 and taking the second spot on the revenue list with the latest video game.

However, as good as "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" is, it has many downsides and players are not overly happy with it.

The video game has too many glitches and exploits which give players an unfair advantage over their opponents. Infinity Ward, the video game developer, will hopefully fix these exploits soon because they ruin gameplay experience. The latest exploit gives players easy kills and they can get a Tactical Nuke with little to no effort.

The exploit for a Tactical Nuke

Ground War has been one of the most popular game modes in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." While some classic playlists, such as Team Deathmatch, are still played by a lot of players, it is Ground War that brings the most fun.

At least it used to do that before it was ruined by numerous exploits. The community has been complaining about campers in the game, especially in this mode, but the latest exploit makes the mode unplayable for many.

The 32-versus-32 mode used to be a great place to level up and earn a lot of XP, but it is currently very frustrating to play the mode. Players have discovered many out-of-bounds places on the map they can use to sneakily rack up numerous kills and earn a Tactical Nuke. The nuke is a match-ending killstreak that is rewarded after 30 consecutive kills, and it is not supposed to occur frequently.

Some Ground War maps, such as Port of Verdansk, are especially bad as they allow players to go underground and get easy kills. While underground, players cannot take damage from enemies, yet they can kill anyone.

Furthermore, players have found ways to get inside walls in Karst River Quarry and Krovnik Farmland maps.

A big problem

Considering that Ground War requires 32 players on each team, there is a good chance at least one player will be using an exploit during a match. Furthermore, the mode is also plagued by players who cheat using an aimbot or other cheating software.

While cheating in Video Games, especially in shooter games, is not something new, it is weird to see an influx of cheats and exploits in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." Players are hoping Infinity Ward and Activision will do something about these problems and make the popular video game as enjoyable as it used to be a few weeks ago.