Let's be honest, "Fortnite: Battle Royale" has been in its Early Access phase for quite some time now and there are still tons of stability issues and bugs in it. Apparently, popular "Fortnite" streamer Turner "Tfue" Tenney came across a bizarre bug during one of his streams that stole almost four eliminations from him. Tfue was baffled when another player, who landed near him, acted in a very weird way.

In a Twitch stream, on December 6, Tfue, who is regarded as one of the best players of "Fortnite: Battle Royale," landed at Risky Reels where he spotted another player who was trying to land at the same spot.

Everything was normal until Tfue tried to shoot down the gliding player and every shot missed. At first, Tfue blamed it on lag and bloom but he quickly realized that it was something else when he went on to deal 0 HP damage to players that weren't even moving. This event took a hilarious turn when all the players suddenly disappeared. You can watch the clip at clips.twitch.tv/BloodyPopularShrewBIRB.

Risky Reels event test

Ever since Tfue first spotted the "bug," many players have come across a similar bug at Risky Reels.

It is the same location which is going to stage the "Star Wars" event in a few days. After a lot of players reported the issue, some data miners decided to take it upon themselves to investigate the reason behind the appearance of "dummy players" that vanish after some time in every match.

After the initial appearance of the "dummy players," some players have reported that they are hearing "Testing 1, 2, 3" at the same spot. According to famous "Fortnite" leaker Lucas7yoshi, Epic Games is testing a "global player" thing for its upcoming event.

just take a look at this lol https://t.co/EaUctsQYTn



primarily doing this out of curiosity as it was obviously just a test but im interested to see what exactly they do using the whole "global player" thing — Lucas7yoshi - FN Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) December 7, 2019

Since the audio was played for a lot of players at the same time, we can expect the "Star Wars" event to be similar to the "Marshmello" concert that took place inside "Fortnite," a few months back. A live broadcast during the exclusive scene premiere of "Rise of the Skywalker" might take place.

Furthermore, Lucas has revealed that, during the event, players can expect J.J. Abrams to "show up in every server" since that's exactly what Epic devs have been testing for the last few days.

This "event" in particular i will not be sad to miss lol



i guess JJ Abrams or whoever that guy is, never heard of him, will be doing what the epic devs were doing with the whole "showing up in every server" thing — Lucas7yoshi - FN Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) December 7, 2019

Star Wars event details

"Fortnite: Battle Royale" is hosting an exclusive scene preview, from the upcoming "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film, at Risky Reels, on December 14, at 2 PM ET.

According to the official Epic Games blog, J.J. Abrams will reveal never-before-seen footage from the movie, live at Risky Reels. Epic Games also mentioned that players should join the game before 1:30 PM ET because the servers will be quite busy during the actual event and some players might miss the event because of the load.