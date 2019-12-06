Epic Games hasn't released a lot of new content in the second chapter of "Fortnite Battle Royale" so far. The video game developer has released only a few updates in Chapter 2, and neither of them were really big. Most of the updates have simply added bug fixes or minor features to the game, and players are getting impatient and wanting more content, just like they were getting it during 10 seasons of Chapter 1.

However, it turns out that the "Fortnite Battle Royale" creator is preparing something big for its players.

In-game events are very popular in "Fortnite" and players look forward to them every season. These events bring big changes to the game and are used to introduce players to a new seasons. Season 1 of Chapter 2 will have an event at Risky Reels, the location which has been brought back from the Chapter 1 island.

The event will be big and have multiple stages

"Fortnite Battle Royale" data miners have found information regarding the Risky Reels event in early November 2019, a few weeks after Chapter 2 was released.

While data miners had found a few details, such as the video that will be played during the event on the big screen and that the event will have multiple stages, they couldn't find any information on what exactly the event is going to look like. However, that has changed with the release of the v11.21 update on Wednesday, December 4.

Data miners have found out what the event is going to exactly look like during its three stages. The first stage has been already released with the latest update and players have noticed that Risky Reels looks slightly different now.

Did you really miss it? Click on the button below to stay up to date on the news you cannot miss, as soon as they happen. Fortnite Video Game

While the first stage of the event hasn't brought big changes to this area, the next two stages will.

As you can see in the video posted by popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" data miner FortTory, the next two stages of the event are going to be big. According to the leak, the vehicles at Risky Reels are going to be moved to the side to make room for construction vehicles, such as cranes and bulldozers. In the final stage, there will be a few circles marked by contruction cones, and it is safe to assume that some digging will be done at these places.

What is going to be dug up at Risky Reels? Right now, this is a mystery, but the event will most likely happen at the end of the year, so we will be able to witness it ourselves.

Season has been extended

Many players had believed that the Risky Reels event would be a season-ending event, but this is every unlikely now. Epic Games has decided to postpone Season 2 of Chapter 2 for February 2020, which is still around two months away. The season was originally scheduled to end in December 2019, but it has been extended by two months.