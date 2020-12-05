"Fortnite Battle Royale" Chapter 2 Season 5 had a controversial beginning due to the vaulting of the Pump Shotgun. Fire Trap and Scoped AR were also vaulted but due to Pump Shotgun's satisfying eliminations that send opponents back to the lobby in one shot, players were not happy with the idea of the weapon being sent to the vault.

However, to compensate for Pump Shotgun's vaulting, Fortnite welcomed a new shotgun called Dragon's Breath Shotgun though the weapon was not powerful enough to completely replace the Pump Shotgun. Other shotguns such as the Tactical Shotgun and Charged Shotgun were also unvaulted.

'Fortnite' shotgun adjustments

The Dragon Breath Shogun deals low damage however, it can set fire to players and materials, just like a Firefly jar. But this feature is rarely required in clutch battles. "Fortnite" recently made an adjustment to the weapon and increase its range and damage. Furthermore, the Charge Shotgun was buffed as well, increasing its ammo capacity, damage, and reload speed.

We've made some adjustments to Shotguns!



✅ Dragon's Breath increased effective range and damage

✅ Charge Shotgun increased ammo capacity, damage, and reload speed pic.twitter.com/FiVJyG68t5 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 4, 2020

The exact numbers of the buff were provided by "Fortnite Battle Royale" dataminer Lucas7Yoshi who stated that the clip size of Charge Shotgun was increased from 3 to 4 and from 4 to 5 for other rarities.

For Dragon's Breath shotgun, the buff was mostly ranged based although the weapon now has a stronger knockback as well.

All 'Fortnite' Exotic rarity weapons

Some players might be not familiar with the new rarity of weapons that can be bought using gold bars. Here's the list of all the Exotic weapons found on the map.

1. Splode's Boom Sniper Rifle

Location: It is sold by Splode for 1,225 gold bars at Unremarkable Shack located on an island, north-east of Stealthy Stronghold.

The Boom Sniper Rifle deals 10 damage on impact and 60 damage when it explodes afterward.

2. The Dub

Location: It can be obtained from Dummy for 1,225 gold bars at the junkyard, north-west of Dirty Docks. The Dummy also spawns east of Stealthy Stronghold. The Dub is a Double-Barrel Shotgun that has a knockback effect like the Flintlock pistol.

3. Mancake's Nighthawk

Location: As the name suggests, the weapon can be bought from Mancake for 1,255 gold bars.

He can be found south of The Zero Point at the Butter Barn. The Nighthawk is a scoped pistol with thermal scope and deals 44 damage.

4. Reese's Shadow Tracker

Location: Reese's Shadow Tracker is obtained from Reese at the eastern warehouse in Dirty Docks. It is also sold for 1,255 gold bars and it is a silenced pistol that allows players to tag their enemies once they've been hit and the enemies can be tracked for about 10 seconds.

Lexa's Storm Scout RifleLocation: Lexa sells this weapon at Hunter's Haven, and it costs 1,225 gold bars. It is the standard Storm Scout Rifle that locates the next Storm Circle formation.