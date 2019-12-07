Epic Games has teamed up with many popular brands and creators to bring exclusive content to "Fortnite Battle Royale." These collaborations have benefited both sides, and some of the most popular collaborations have introduced such characters as the Avengers, Batman, Catwoman, Marshmello, and many more, to "Fortnite." The video game developer recently teamed up with "Star Wars" to bring a Stormtrooper outfit and a star destroyer to the game, but the collaboration is not over yet.

Many "Fortnite Battle Royale" players had expected more "Star Wars" skins to be released to the Item Shop, something that hasn't happened yet.

After the Stormtrooper outfit was removed from the in-game store, it was believed that the collaboration was over. However, Epic Games is preparing a big "Star Wars" event for December 14, and it is expected to be amazing!

The event will happen at Risky Reels

Data miners recently revealed that Risky Reels is going to have a live event during Season 1 of Chapter 2. This event is going to have multiple stages and Epic Games has already tested the big screen in the area, playing a test video on it. Many players have wondered what that was about, but it appears that we finally have an answer.

The event that will happen is not going to be related to the "Fortnite Battle Royale" storyline, but rather to another collaboration with "Star Wars."

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is a sci-fi movie that is coming out on December 16, 2019. This is another movie directed by J.J. Abrams and there is no doubt it is going to be a box office hit. However, "Fortnite Battle Royale" players will be the first ones to take a sneak peek at it! Risky Reels will hold an exclusive premiere of the movie on December 14 at 2 PM Eastern Time.

According to Epic Games, an exclusive scene from the upcoming movie will be premiered in the in-game world.

"Fortnite Battle Royale" is still one of the most popular Video Games in the world and it is loved and played by millions of players. The upcoming premiere will be great for both the video game and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," so we can expect the collaboration to continue even after the premiere.

More cosmetic items coming to the store?

It is very unlikely that the Stormtrooper is the only "Star Wars" outfit released to "Fortnite Battle Royale." We can expect a few more cosmetic items to be released after the premiere, and players are hoping that some of the most popular characters from the franchise will come out, such as Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, or even Rey.

The scene will be premiered on Saturday, December 14, so make sure you tune in to the game and visit Risky Reels to watch it!