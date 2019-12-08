FaZe Clan has been involved in a lot of drama for the past few months. It appears that things have started going downhill when Turner "Tfue" Tenney, one of the most popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" players, filed a lawsuit against his organization. Tfue ended up leaving FaZe Clan, but that one just one of many stories that have played out, recently. After Tfue, Sway was accused of ruining another player's career, Mongraal was accused of stream sniping during a competitive game, and was recently banned, for life, from playing "Fortnite Battle Royale."

Jarvis Kaye, the 18-year-old content creator, was permanently banned by Epic Games in early November 2019.

The popular "Fortnite" player has received the lifetime ban because he used a cheating software (aimbot) in his videos, and is currently inactive. Ricky Banks, the owner of FaZe Clan, recently discussed the young YouTuber and his future with the organization.

Jarvis may be involved in creating 'Fortnite' content

Epic Games does not allow Jarvis to play "Fortnite Battle Royale" anymore and this decision is final. The video game developer has always been strict when it comes to cheating in the game, and it is clear that Jarvis has been made an example of.

However, his future may include some "Fortnite" content creation, although, he is not allowed to play the game himself.

The video above shows what the young gamer did to get banned. It was something Epic Games has never tolerated. Jarvis posted an apology video, on his YouTube channel, and many players believe that he shouldn't have been permanently banned, but the ban decision is final.

Ricky Banks has talked to Jarvis since the ban and he recently revealed plans for the gamer. “He’s good man, Jarvis is doing really good,” Banks said to TMZSports.

“He’s back at home, kicking with his family. He’s holding in there, he’s family so we got him.” “The chances of him playing Fortnite are zero,” the FaZe Clan owner stated. “The chances of him creating content around Fortnite - there’s potential in that. Kinda just going with the flow.”

Content creation will be a problem

It is important to note that Jarvis has been banned from all aspects of "Fortnite Battle Royale," and while creating content is one of the things he could do, Epic Games will most likely have a problem with him doing it.

He may be involved in helping someone else with content creation, but it is very likely that the content will be posted on his own YouTube channel.

Jarvis has over 2.2 million subscribers on his official channel and has recently posted a couple of videos after taking a short break. His last two videos do involve "Fortnite Battle Royale," so there is a good chance he will keep making similar videos. For the reference, his video from December 1 has received 719 thousand views, while his "Fortnite" video has received nearly three million views.