"Fortnite Battle Royale" is still very popular all around the world and its developer, Epic Games, has done a fantastic job with Chapter 2. The second chapter of the game has brought massive changes and it has made the game feel fresh and new, to the delight of many players. The game has practically started over with a new island, a new user interface, and many other changes that have been received well by the community.

Thanks to the popularity of the battle royale game, Epic Games has been once again nominated for several awards at The Game Awards 2019.

However, this is not everything that is going to happen during the show. The "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer will have a special announcement during the show, and players are excited to see what it is going to be. If you are interested in seeing what the game creator is going to reveal, make sure to tune in to watch the show on Thursday, December 12, at 8:30 PM EST.

The mysterious announcement by the game creator

This year, "Fortnite Battle Royale" has been nominated for three different awards at The Game Awards 2019.

The video game has a chance to win the award for the best ongoing game, the best esports title, and Epic Games could win the award for having the best community support. It is very likely that the game will win the first award, but it won't be surprising if it ends up winning two or all of the three awards it has been nominated for.

Epic Games will once again use the video gaming show to reveal a special announcement. Players and fans who have followed the game award show last year may remember that the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer did a similar thing last year.

This year, we are expecting a big announcement considering that the current season has been extended until February 2020.

Tune in Dec 12 at 8:30 PM ET to see if Fortnite takes home an award at #TheGameAwards



📣 We’ll be making a special announcement during the show so don’t miss it 👀



🗳️: https://t.co/KzlA8QDaol — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 9, 2019

The season was originally supposed to end in early December, but its ending has been postponed. Epic Games is most likely preparing something big, and we will see what it is going to be.

There will be a Risky Reels premiere of the new "Star Wars" movie on Saturday, December 14, and the area may receive more changes after the exclusive premiere ends. Are we getting another Block from the Creative mode? Is this going to be the announcement?

The 2018 announcement

The 2018 announcement at The Game Awards was about the Block and its introduction to the game. Epic Games has decided to replace Risky Reels with the Block, allowing "Fortnite Battle Royale" players to make their own creation in the Creative mode and have it on the main island.

Epic Games may have a similar announcement this year, although players are hoping it will be something else this time. If you want to watch it live, there will be a stream where you will be able to follow it.