The patch notes for “Fortnite’s” v10.20 has just been alongside the announcement of the game’s crossover event with the “Borderlands” franchise. That said, it is also expected that with every update, dataminers will be there to check with the game files to see the things that were added.

Greasy Grove in 'Fortnite'

FortTory (@FortTory) is just one of the leakers who visited the “Fortnite” game files yet again and found some upcoming content for the game.

He tweeted, however, that there were so many files that got either reused or updated from previous events. He even mentioned some of them which include the Butterfly event, Cattus, and Nexus.

The data miner also stated that the words “Rift Beacon” were spotted in the files for the Frozen Greasy Grove POI. This made him arrive at the assumption that Epic Games could be bringing back Greasy Grove in the form of a Rift Zone.

RiftBeacon is getting mentioned in the files for the Frozen Greasy POI!



A rift beacon will be getting placed there!



Greasy Grove coming back? pic.twitter.com/ukY6nywdqd — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 27, 2019

Floating island, Zapper Trap, and more 3D assets

FortTory also stumbled upon the Cube Island with Kevin below it. A couple of short clips showing the floating island in-game were also tweeted by the leaker where we can also hear the sound the cube makes.

An image of a so-called Zapper Trap was tweeted by the leaker, though, it does not say what it can do to players who’ll get snared by it. Per the image, it only shows its maximum stack size (four) and the word “throw” next to it.

Several 3D assets were also found. If FortTory’s tweets are anything to by, it looks like three more of what the data miner calls 'Rift Beacon Auroras' could be seen in the sky soon.

A 3D render of a butterfly was also spotted in the game files and the leaker claims that its files got an update.

Be reminded that these leaks should still to be taken with a pinch of salt as these are still subject to change. “Fortnite” players will just have to wait for an official announcement from Epic about the above-mentioned data mined intel.

CUBE ISLAND INGAME LEAK! pic.twitter.com/2VqBVawSWG — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 27, 2019

Some sounds that the Cube makes pic.twitter.com/VeoHuL7doi — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 27, 2019

Three rift beacon aurora's got added for in the sky! pic.twitter.com/O2K5d6aTcf — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 27, 2019

The Zippy Trap! pic.twitter.com/oBEyApIHoT — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 27, 2019 The not so Fast 90s

Meanwhile, the v10.20 patch notes added another update for the highly disliked B.R.U.T.E.s.

It was stated that the mech’s map icon will now be visible to all after players ride it, adding that the icon will be following the vehicle as it moves. Epic further explained that it aims to increase players’ awareness about the B.R.U.T.E.’s whereabouts during the match.

One of the big changes in this latest patch includes the Turbo Builds. The notes stated that Epic “increased the time between subsequent Turbo Build placements from 0.05 seconds to 0.15.” It was pointed out, however, that the first placement of a structure using the Turbo Build will still be the same.

With that in mind, both “Fortnite” players and content creators have immediately noticed the change as their “fast 90s” build is not that fast anymore.