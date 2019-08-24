The “Fortnite: Battle Royale” community can breathe a sigh of relief for now as Epic Games finally gave the B.R.U.T.E.s the long-overdue nerf it needed, though there are players who still want it to be completely removed from the game. After the change went live and the patch notes were posted, the developer tweeted an image that may well seem to be hinting at something and the player base have formulated their theories and speculations about it.

The Visitor theories

The image in question features a close-up shot of The Visitor and it came without any context whatsoever. What made it interesting, however, is what’s being reflected on it – a B.R.U.T.E. It can also be observed that the parts of the now nerfed mech are hanging, not to mention that it looks like it’s in an assembly line. With that in mind, the “Fortnite” player base can’t help but theorize what is being teased by Epic this time.

A player tweeted that The Visitor could be the one building the mechs and further speculated that the reason behind Season X’s Battle Pass having past skins is that they’re coming back to defeat The Visitor. “Fortnite” YouTuber Ali-A pointed out that The Visitor was being chased by the faction that made the robot suits, though he stated that the character could be making his improved iteration of the mech.

While most of the comments are theories and speculations, there are a few who took time to appreciate how well made the image was. YouTuber Chaos tweeted, “I’d eat a full course meal off that helmet ngl.” The newest member of FaZe Clan – EwOk commented that it’s one of the sickest images Epic ever created. It can also be recalled that EwOk tweeted something a few days ago that pretty much roasted Epic real good. Prior to the B.R.U.T.E.’s nerf, she tweeted that Epic should do something that she hasn’t been able to do since birth which is to listen.

i know it's late, but this hit Epic hard. pic.twitter.com/XqF1wvhsTZ — Rusted Gamer (@cruzerwin126) August 24, 2019

CouRage’s thoughts on B.R.U.T.E.s before the nerf

“Fortnite” caster and 100 Thieves member Jack “CouRage” Dunlop is also one of many who lost it and rage-quit in one of his streams before the mech changes. At that time, he was playing with fellow streamer TimTheTatman when they spotted a player riding a mech.

Both hid in one of the houses in hopes that the enemy would just leave, but to no avail. CouRage still got eliminated and that resulted in him blowing off his lid as he can be seen pounding his desk and shouting “f*ck the mechs! Why the f*ck are they a f*cking thing dude!?”

A long period of silence ensued before he began expressing his thoughts about what just happened. He said that he genuinely wants to cry adding that he feels sick and can’t believe B.R.U.T.E.s are still a thing in “Fortnite.” He went on to say that it doesn’t make any sense and there’s no rewarding part of it either.

As of late, players are now trying out the changes that were rolled out for the B.R.U.T.E.s. Nonetheless, there’s still quite a number of them who believes that these tweaks are a little too late and “Fortnite” BR is pretty much a goner for them.