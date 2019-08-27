Epic Games released the v10.20 patch for "Fortnite Battle Royale" on August 27 at 4 AM Eastern Time. The video game developer has released a few changes for the popular video game, and the biggest addition that came with the patch was the Borderlands collaboration. The southeastern part of the map has been transformed into the Pandora Rift Zone, players have received a new item, and there have been several gameplay and interface changes.

The "Fortnite Battle Royale" creator is well known for releasing controversial updates and changes, and the latest update has a controversial change as well. The game developer has nerfed building, which is something many players are complaining about. Specifically, Epic Games has once again tweaked turbo building, but this time, the delay between placing builds has been increased by three times! This is going to force many players to adjust their strategy, and it will be interesting to see if the game creator reverts this change.

Turbo building delay

Turbo building is a feature that was introduced to "Fortnite Battle Royale" with the v3.0.0 patch. This patch has brought several building improvements, such as automatic material swapping, building through objects, easier switching of building pieces, and more. Before turbo building, players had to tap the build button for every single build they wanted to make. However, the new feature allowed them to tap and hold the build button to build multiple pieces in less than a second.

The latest patch has nerfed turbo building and it just feels much different now. "Increased the time between subsequent Turbo Build placements from 0.05 seconds to 0.15," is what Epic Games released in the patch notes. The game developer made it clear that the first placement of a structure remains the same while using turbo building.

Considering that the delay was increased by three times, this is a huge change and will mostly affect competitive players and those who are extremely good at building.

Once again, lower-skilled players will benefit from this change, which is the main complaint many players have. Epic Games may be heading in the wrong direction with some of these changes, but hopefully, players accept them and adjust to them.

More v10.20 changes

The Pandora Rift Zone has Borderlands-like graphics and it gives players shield when they are out of combat for at least four seconds. This zone will be active until September 10, and it will be interesting to see what Epic Games will replace it with.

In addition to this, the Shield Bubble was added to the game and it offers protection from projectiles and explosives for 30 seconds.