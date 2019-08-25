The B.R.U.T.E.s in “Fortnite: Battle Royale” has grown to become one of the most disliked items in the game to date. The once-mighty mech has been nerfed by Epic Games after their player base’s uproar that’s too strong to just ignore. However, there are some players who have recently stumbled upon some exploits using the robotic suits the makes it still quite overpowered.

Makes players invulnerable

YouTuber OrangeGuy – who’s known for his “Fortnite” glitch and exploit videos – uploaded a video showing how the so-called god mode glitch is done.

It was discovered by several players (Jugger, DopeFTL, and MeltedNinja) and per his description, it is the only working way to get real god mode using B.R.U.T.E.s in the game where the wins do count in the game’s current patch (v10.10).

Players just need a couple of Junk Rifts and a B.R.U.T.E. to do the trick. Per the video, players must throw the Junk Rifts towards the mech and perform a stomp before being hit by the falling objects from the rift and that’s it. It can be seen in the video that the character is now invulnerable from any attacks including the storm.

Mongraal’s instant loot exploit in Retail Row

In line with this, FaZe Clan’s Mongraal (Kyle Jackson) found another B.R.U.T.E. exploit that is equally game-breaking. It was during the Trio’s Cash Cup when the “Fortnite” pro alongside mitr0 and benjyfishy discovered a way to get easy loot within the Retail Row Rift Zone. The part of the stream shows Mongraal (on a B.R.U.T.E.) jumping and then stomping near one of the zombie spawners that immediately dropped some much-needed loot.

Dexerto also covered the story noting that the mech cheese helped Mongraal and his team get those legendary loot, RPGs, and several launch pads with ease. Albeit the exploit and the loot on hand, the trio was still unable to secure that Victory Royale. Epic is expected to roll out fixes for the above-mentioned B.R.U.T.E. exploits, though there’s still a lot of players who want to have the mechs removed from the game even after nerf.

jump and stomp https://t.co/fJ0PtMej8D — Rusted Gamer (@cruzerwin126) August 25, 2019

The players' frustration

For weeks, the B.R.U.T.E.s have frustrated both casuals and well-known players of “Fortnite” BR. One of the most recent was 100 Thieves member and caster Jack “CouRage” Dunlop who rage quit the game after he got eliminated by mech-riding player.

Another streamer – TimTheTatman (Tim Bettar) said in one of his streams that he’s no longer having fun playing Epic’s BR shooter.

He said, “I’m not having fun playing ‘Fortnite,’ I’m not having fun.” Tim further explained that he’s now at a point where he either wins with the B.R.U.T.E. and it’s boring, or lose to a B.R.U.T.E. and it’s still boring.