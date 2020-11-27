The year 2020 might be coming to a much-needed end but it doesn't change the fact that parts of the world are still under quarantine. Fortunately, some good trends formed around the lockdown. Among them, the Dalgona trend was pretty awe aspiring.

I myself had learned and shared the recipe for this whipped coffee craze. And it wasn't really hard using it to turn old recipes into new ones either. The latest is this one for a Dalgona Cake Roll. Both the sponge cake and whipped coffee are simple to make and bring together.

The cake here is even simpler than most swiss rolls as it only requires four ingredients which are self-rising flour, eggs, sugar, and brewed coffee.

As for the Dalgona, it just requires the same three ingredients--coffee, hot water, and sugar-- all whipped in equal parts. Enjoy!

The recipe

Cake Ingredients:

1 tbsp instant coffee

1 tbsp hot water

4 eggs

1 cup caster sugar, plus extra for dusting

1 cup (120 g) self-rising flour

Dalgona Ingredients:

3 tbsp instant coffee

3 tbsp brown sugar

3 tbsp hot water

Cake Directions:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease the surface of a 10x15 inch baking sheet with butter or nonstick spray. Line the surface with parchment and set aside. Pour the coffee granules into a small bowl. Bring more than half of a cup of water to a boil. Add one tablespoon of the hot water to the bowl and stir until the coffee fully dissolves. Cover both the brewed coffee and hot water and save them for later. Using an electric mixer set on medium-high speed, beat the egg whites until pale and thick. Beat in the brewed coffee. Switch to low speed and beat in the flour in two additions and stop once everything comes together. Do not overbeat. Pour the batter over the parchment and use a wooden spoon to spread and curve it. Bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes and no more or the sponge will break apart. While the cake bakes, combine the coffee granules, sugar, and 4 tablespoons of the hot water in a bowl. Whisk until the mixture becomes frothy and doubles in size. Set the finished Dalgona aside. Cover a flat surface (perhaps another baking sheet) with parchment and dust it with sugar. Flip the finished cake onto the sugar-dusted surface and carefully peel the parchment off the top. Spread the Dalgona across the cake evenly using a spatula. Roll up the cake from a short edge and cool it on a wire rack. Cut and serve.

Serves: 12

