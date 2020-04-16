During these times of social distancing, enjoying your favorite foods and drinks might not feel the same way as before. That's ok as it is a normal response. Even better, it can serve as an excuse to do some things out of the ordinary with your favorite food. For starters, why not start with the way you prepare your morning coffee? One good example is to make a Dalgona out of it.

The quarantine coffee

Dalgona is a layered, whipped coffee drink that's currently, this frappe drink has been making its rounds across the internet as a viral sensation.

It gets its name from the crediting of the South Korean actor Jung Il-woo who ordered whipped coffee one time in Macau.

The recipe starts with whisking together coffee, sugar, and water in equal parts until a frothy mess is formed that's then used to top a glass half full of milk. Easy, peasy, lemon squeezy. Dalgona can be enjoyed hot or cold depending on how folks like their coffee and there are already several derivatives for it--some of which will be included with the recipe further down.

The fact that it's so simple makes it a popular item to make at home especially during extended periods of lockdown.

In fact, that's what kickstarted the whole Dalgona craze a little while ago. Across social media, many South Koreans shared their Dalgona brewing moments during quarantine amidst the Coronavirus outbreak; mixing the drink in videos plastered across popular social hangouts like Tik Tok a few months back. That's why it's often called "quarantine coffee."

The recipe

Ingredients:

2 tbs instant coffee

2 tbs sugar

2 tbs hot water

1 3/4 cups hot milk

Directions:

Combine the coffee, sugar and hot water in a medium-sized bowl. Beat together using an electric mixer for 10 minutes or until the mixture turns light brown, frothy and thick. Pour the milk into a saucepan and bring it to a simmer. Pour equal amounts the heated milk between two mugs/heatproof glasses. Spoon the coffee mixture over the milk and serve.

Serves: 2

Variations