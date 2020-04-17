Previously, I shared the recipe the social media sensation called Dalgona aka whipped coffee. Long story short, its a frappe like beverage that's made basically by whipping coffee, sugar, and water in equal parts until it becomes thick and frothy and is served sitting on top of some milk in a glass.

Well ever since I've shared that recipe, I've been obsessing over the many ways to serve Dalgona. So far, I've come up with the idea of using it as a topping for a no-bake cheesecake. That's right, I'm about to share with you a recipe for Dalgona Cheesecake.

The recipe is pretty simple and will definitely change the way you enjoy both items.

The recipe

Crust ingredients:

8 oz graham crackers, crushed

3 oz (3/4 stick) unsalted butter, melted

Batter ingredients:

1/4 cup (60 ml) hot water

1 envelope unflavored gelatin

16 oz (2 packs) cream cheese, softened

1 cup (120 g) confectionery sugar

2 tbsp instant coffee

2 tsp water

1 cup (240 ml) heavy cream, cold

Dalgona ingredients:

2 tbsp instant coffee

2 tbsp granulated sugar

2 tbsp hot water

The directions

Crust directions:

Snap the graham crackers and grind them up in a food processor until fine. pour in the melted butter while grinding and keep grinding until fully combined. Press the mixture into the bottom and sides of a 9-inch round springform pan. Smooth the surfaces of the crust using a spoon or measuring cup. Chill the crust in the freezer for 15 minutes before filling.

Batter directions:

Pour 1/4 of water in a bowl and sprinkle the gelatin across its surface. Stir and leave it for a few minutes to bloom. Heat the mixture over low heat from the stove or microwave for 30 seconds or until the gelatin completely dissolves. Beat the cream cheese and confectionery sugar together in a bowl using an electric mixer until smooth. Mix the coffee and water together in a small bowl or cup. Pour the coffee mixture into the cheesecake batter and beat together until fully combined. Beat the heavy cream in a separate bowl with clean beaters until it forms stiff peaks but do not overbeat. Fold 1/4 of the whipped cream into the cream cheese batter until fully combined. Repeat with the remainder. Transfer the finished batter to the springform pan and smooth down the surface with a spoon. Cover the top with cling and chill in the refrigerator for 2 hours.

Dalgona directions:

Combine the coffee, granulated sugar, and hot water in a bowl. Beat together using the electric mixer for 5 minutes or until the mixture turns light brown and thick. This is the Dalgona. Remove the cheesecake from the refrigerator and unseal. Pour the Dalgona onto the center of the cheesecake's surface and spread evenly across it using a rubber spatula or spoon. Reseal with cling and return to the refrigerator to chill for an additional 4 hours. When it's time to serve, sit the pan on a table, unlock the ring from the pan and carefully lif it straight upward to free the cheesecake.

Serves: 8-10 slices