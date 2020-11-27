Sour cream is a powerful weapon in the bakers. Its acidic qualities can be used to enhance the properties of many baked goods, including tenderness, leavening, and flavor. That's why some recipes even call for an abundance of sour cream like these sour cream muffins for example.

If you don't know, the sour cream muffins recipe is a very popular recipe that can be found on just about any foodie site or occasionally during culinary Travel. However, the variation here I've worked on adds some Apple to the mix for some fruity flavor.

If you're not a fan of apples, especially in your baked goods, that's ok.

This recipe will include a list of variations with substitutes for you to try out instead. That way, nothing here really goes to waste. Now on with it.

The recipe

1 apple, peeled and diced

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

2 eggs

1 cup sour cream

1 cup granulated sugar

2 cups self-rising flour

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp salt

3/4 tsp baking soda

The directions

Preheat an oven to 180°C. Melt the butter in a small skillet over low heat and set aside. Lubricate a 12-cup muffin tray with butter or cooking spray. Alternatively, you can use tin liners. Wash and dry the apple. Vertically cut the apple into four pieces. Slice off the core from each piece and dice them. Set aside. Separate the dry ingredients from the wet ingredients. Sift the flour, ground cinnamon, salt, and baking soda in a bowl but leave the sugar for now. Whisk the dry ingredients together. In another bowl, whisk together the melted butter, sugar, eggs, and sour cream until the sugar completely dissolves. Mix the dry mixture together with the wet mixture and diced apples until all contents become moist. Do not overmix the batter. Fill the cups of the muffin tray 3/4 full with the batter and place into the oven. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until the surfaces of the muffins turn golden and an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Serve the muffins.

Serves: 12

Sour cream muffins variations

Raisins - Substitute raisins for the diced apple.

Substitute raisins for the diced apple. Chocolate chip - Substitute chocolate chips for the diced apple.

Substitute chocolate chips for the diced apple. Berries - Substitute berries of choice (blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, etc.) for the diced apple.

Substitute berries of choice (blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, etc.) for the diced apple. Spices - Add a teaspoon of allspice to the dry ingredient mixture.

Add a teaspoon of allspice to the dry ingredient mixture. Yogurt - Substitute yogurt for the sour cream.

Substitute yogurt for the sour cream. Cheese - Substitute softened cream cheese for the sour cream.

Substitute softened cream cheese for the sour cream. Crumble - Make a crumble topping to go with the muffins. The recipe can be found right here: Apple crumbles recipe. (Ignore the filling accompanying the recipe).

Did you enjoy this recipe?

Here is one for simple Mixed Berry Muffins and their variations if you want another muffin recipe to try.