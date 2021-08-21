Greenland is feeling the effects of global warming. Its summit is situated roughly two miles above sea level. For the first time ever, it witnessed precipitation in the form of rain instead of snow. Temperatures in the region had gone above freezing point. That might have played a major role in the extreme rain event.

CNN says this was the heaviest rainfall on the ice sheet since 1950. That is when record-keeping began. The loss of ice mass due to the rain was considerably higher than the daily average at this time of year. Ted Scambos, a senior research scientist, explained that this indicated the speed at which Greenland was falling in the grip of global warming.

He described it as unprecedented. In August 2019, former US President Donald Trump looked at Greenland as an asset worth acquiring.

The burning of fossil fuels contribute to Greenland melting

The Summit Station of the National Science Foundation is located at the highest point on the Greenland ice sheet. This is the place chosen for scientists to keep track of the Arctic weather and changes in the ice. It has been there since 1989, and the staff has to monitor extreme modifications to the surroundings from this vantage point. The rains have forced the authorities to rejig its setup. Jennifer Mercer is a program officer. In her opinion, the significant rain event might lead to changes in the existing format.

CNN quotes her saying that Greenland has seen an increase in weather events over the last decade, and their frequency is on the rise. August the previous year, a news report revealed melting of Greenland ice sheets had reached a point of no return. A UN climate report released recently concluded that the burning of fossil fuels was a factor responsible for the melting of Greenland ice over the past two decades.

The world has to take action to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and switch over to Renewable Energy. These generate greenhouse gases, which are responsible for global warming. Some countries plan to replace fossil fuel vehicles with those powered by electricity.

Greenland has lost enormous amounts of ice since the mid-1990s

In July, the Greenland ice sheet faced melting events that took a heavy toll on its ice. In 2019, the spring season was hot, and there was a heatwave in July. As a result, melting ice led to a global sea-level rise of 1.5 millimeters (0.0590551 inches). Ted Scambos cautions that the world must change its thinking to reverse the trend. Mercer adds, "Other unusual events have become more frequent, too." CNN makes a mention of her sighting polar bears near the Summit Station. It was strange because they had to Travel several hundred miles inland while living in coastal regions where they could easily find food. The melting of ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland sends out signals about the health of our planet.

Rains in Greenland were a surprise

According to USA Today, the Greenland summit received several hours of rainfall. Temperatures went above freezing point, which was a rare occurrence. The high temperatures lasted for more than nine hours. This was only the fourth time in history, but the third time since 2012. The high temperatures allowed warm air and moisture to spread across the country. Hence, it became a matter of concern. It happened at the Summit Station, located 10,551 feet above sea level. This is the highest point on the country's ice sheet. Scientists believe Climate change has resulted in the melting of glaciers with a consequent rise in sea levels. This would have an impact on cities situated in the coastal regions. The glaciers of Greenland are travel destinations in Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada.