A study carried out by researchers of Ohio State University reveals a not-too-happy situation regarding the ice sheet of Greenland. Global warming has played havoc and the loss of ice is irreversible due to the increase in temperatures. It would lead to difficult times for those who live in coastal areas because they could face unprecedented sea level rise that might mean displacement. Michalea King is the lead author of the study. She says the ice sheets release billions of metric tons of melting ice into the ocean on a regular basis. The loss of ice from Greenland is the single largest factor that contributes to sea level rise.

On a rough estimate, the melting ice in Greenland results in more than a millimeter rise to sea level every year. That is going to get worse and could rise considerably towards the end of the century. The result would be all-round misery in terms of loss of beaches and coastal properties. People of the United States and other countries who reside in coastal areas would be vulnerable to this phenomenon.

CNN quotes Ian Howat, co-author of the study, saying - "The ice sheet is now in this new dynamic state, where even if we went back to a climate that was more like what we had 20 or 30 years ago, we would still be pretty quickly losing mass."

Loss of Greenland ice sheet could mean climatic disorders

The study revealed that the retreating of the ice sheet is not uniform but in rapid bursts.

This gives rise to a situation where it becomes difficult to predict the extent of rise. CNN says that would hamper preparations to tackle its after effects. Michalea King explains that in a place like Florida, a rise of one-meter would inundate a large area. That would translate into climatic disorders like storms and hurricanes that could devastate lives and destroy the environment.

The authorities would have to arrange for evacuation of people, there would be loss of habitats for wildlife and damages to the infrastructure.

Retreat of the Greenland ice sheet irreversible

In the opinion of researchers, climate change is responsible for the situation in Greenland that might have far reaching implications.

Entire coasts of ice are retreating at the same time, which is a sign that it could disturb the ecological balance. CNN refers to what Ian Howat said. He said there are around 200 glaciers in the Greenland ice sheet and as they are retreating they are ringing the warning bell. The world has to rise to the occasion and take suitable action. He cautions that if the global community does not take action to control climate change, the situation could worsen. In his words - "We've passed the point of no return but there's obviously more to come."

Exhaustive study of Greenland ice sheet

According to WION, scientists undertook an exhaustive study of more than 200 glaciers in Greenland.

They found that annual snowfall was insufficient to compensate for the loss of snow and ice due to summertime melting. This melting is leading to rise in sea level that threatens many coastal cities around the world. Restoring the lost ice would be a long drawn out process provided the world takes action to arrest global warming. Scientists feel it is possible to achieve this by imposing a ban on fossil fuels that generates CO2 and embracing Renewable Energy. The study finds that the Arctic has been warming up faster than the rest of the world for the last three decades. This Arctic thaw means availability of more water in the region with consequent increase in sea traffic. Glaciers of Greenland in Canada have become a new travel destination.

It has also led to an interest in exploiting the natural resources. Moreover, Greenland is strategically important for the US military and its ballistic missile early warning system. Last year, President Donald Trump had offered to buy Greenland.