Researchers at the University of Washington conducted the study on the net loss of ice shelves in Antarctica and Greenland.

They relied on data from two space lasers. These could make accurate measurements of the ice sheets to date. The result is proof that shrinking ice sheets do result in sea level rise. This is a clear indication of the role of global warming on the Environment because the higher temperatures of the water melt the floating ice shelves first, then comes the land-based ice. The findings are based on data collected by the satellite launched into orbit in 2018 when compared to data available from past studies.

Daily Mail UK quotes lead author Benjamin Smith as saying – "If you watch a glacier or ice sheet for a month or a year, you're not going to learn much about what the climate is doing to it." He adds that the satellites provided data spread over many years, and it helped to understand the long-term changes in the climate.

Loss of ice shelves in Antarctica and Greenland

Researchers have established scientifically that loss of ice shelves has a link of sorts to sea-level rise.

This, in turn, can prove disastrous to those who reside near coastal areas. The worst part is that most of the big cities are on the coast, and many of these are Travel destinations. Obviously, sea-level rise could deprive them of a comfortable stay. That is the point the lovers of the environment have been trying to highlight. The research by NASA has lent credence to what environmentalists had been preaching.

The research team used technical expertise and knowledge to carry out a realistic comparison. It extracted elements of earlier measurements and superimposed them with current data obtained from the new satellite last year. Subsequently, the team integrated other relevant data to arrive at the assessment.

Daily Mail UK says one of the findings is that Greenland contributed two-thirds of sea-level rise due to the melting of the ice sheet and iceberg calving.

The balance came from Antarctica. The team concluded that when the ice melts from the shelves, they do not raise sea levels. The ice shelves provide stability for the glaciers and ice sheets behind them. The shelves act as a barrier, and once they disappear, the grounded ice melts and begins to flow faster. This ultimately leads to a rise in sea levels.

Laser technology to map Antarctica, and Greenland ice shelves

Melting ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland have contributed to 14mm of sea level rise in 16 years.



According to ABC AU, NASA went high-tech to study the ice sheet melting in Greenland and Antarctica.

Thanks to the latest technology, scientists today are more confident about their findings. The loss of ice is substantial, and the study throws light on various aspects of global warming. Two satellites, fitted with "laser altimeters" helped the team to collect necessary data. The comparison of past data of the early 2000s with the latest data from the satellites of 2018 and 2019 revealed how the character of ice has changed over the years. The loss is now extreme in Greenland when compared to Antarctica. The former contribute up to two-thirds of the sea level rise. The majority of ice loss was because of the thinning of coastal glaciers.

Antarctica and its mysteries

