Melting glaciers have improved tourism prospects in some coastal villages of canada. These are Newfoundland and Labrador. Once upon a time these used to be the hub of cod fishing but are today playing host to non-fishing exercises like amateur photography and tourism. They arrive to capture scenes of the ice melt for posterity. This is another aspect of Global warming where people come to record how the huge blocks of ice melt away.

The authorities use satellite images to help locals keep track of icebergs so that they can plan tourism schedules. On a rough estimate, there were 500,000 visitors and they shelled out millions to enjoy the scenery of ice-clad landscape and melting glaciers.

Daily Mail UK reports about some enterprising locals who market the 'iceberg water' as the purest on Earth. To the visitors, it falls in the category of a ‘high-end luxury item.’ There are many tour buses available to ferry the visitors and these have boosted the economy of the region. Tourists come to watch the death of the massive glaciers and record them.

Boom time for tourism

High season for boat excursions is from May to July. The visitors descend on King's Point and they come from all over the world to the village that boasts of 600 inhabitants.

These glaciers originate in Greenland, which is thousands of miles away. The huge blocks of ice that lay frozen for ages gradually move to the shores of Canada where the action happens. People come to record these scenes of ice breaking away and the intricate designs that evolve before the glaciers disappear into the ocean. This tendency has increased in the past decade and a half and it is now an attractive Travel destination.

Daily Mail UK agrees that the boom in tourism has helped the economy of Newfoundland and Labrador.

They used to depend on the traditional fishing industry, which is passing through a crisis due to overfishing. However, it is now reaping the benefits of global warming. Incidentally, the arrival of tourists is unpredictable because it depends on the number of icebergs in the area. Warming of the Arctic is faster when compared to the rest of the world and the drifting icebergs are a threat to shipping on the route between Europe and North America.

View 'Iceberg Alley' from Ferryland

According to the Independent UK, the town of Ferryland on Canada’s east coast is ideal to view the “Iceberg Alley.” During spring to September, icebergs regularly break off in the Arctic. Winds and ocean currents drive them and they float down the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. The town of Ferryland offers an attractive viewing platform for tourists. Occasionally one of the icebergs is grounded near the shore. At that time, the number of visitors increases. Ferryland Mayor Adrian Kavanagh says there are several “big” ones visible in the distance. These could make their way down if the winds are favorable.