Last year, a large number of migrants crossed the Channel and entered Britain from France. They do this by using small boats, which is a dangerous practice. The reasons that compel people to seek refuge in another county could be many like unemployment, political unrest, or violence. No one wants to leave their place of birth but circumstances might compel them to do so. They could become victims of human smugglers. The home secretary vowed in 2019 to reduce journeys of this nature but they keep rising.

This has forced the authorities of both countries to strengthen beach patrolling. They plan to do this by increasing the number of officers on the beaches and deploying improved surveillance technology.

The Home Office confirms this. An agreement signed by Britain and France mentions putting this route in the category of one that is not viable.

Sky News says on the French side, they will double the number of officers entrusted with covering the beach. This will happen from December 1. Their task will be to maintain vigil over a coastline of nearly 93 miles normally used by those who operate smuggling networks. This vigil should help to reduce the number of crossings that people undertake for different reasons.

Surveillance technology to check the migrants

In order to check the entry of migrants into Britain, authorities on both sides have agreed to position sophisticated high-end gadgets. These hopefully assist the agencies to keep track of the migrants and their activities.

Their primary task will be to detect and prevent them from entering the water. This is necessary because those who cross the Channel and land up in Britain put their lives at risk and add to the burden of Britain.

They stretch the infrastructure to the limit. Sky News goes on to add that France could arrange to extend support to migrants by providing appropriate accommodation.

It could also augment border security at different ports. In September 2020, nearly 400 migrants crossed the Channel and reached the shores of Britain.

Flow of migrants continue

In spite of the action taken by the authorities, the flow of migrants continues. Recently, Britain faced three incidents of 39 people who crossed the Channel.

Simultaneously, France took action to prevent 63 migrants from undertaking the journey.

The new agreement on the issue of migrants coming via the Channel route is against the backdrop of a boat that capsized killing the family members. Boats keep coming regularly with women and children who have to brave the uncertainties associated with irregular modes of Travel. Incidentally, last week UK Border Force intercepted a fishing vessel with 69 people from Albania. In July 2019, migrant boats from Libya to Europe capsized and left at least 150 dead.

The Channel is a dangerous route for migrants

According to France 24, Britain and France want to prevent illegal migration across the Channel. This is not a safe route but migrants use small boats and rubber dinghies to reach the UK.

Many of them lose their lives. That has prompted Britain and France to sign a new agreement to put a stop to this practice. They want to improve upon rigorous patrolling and introduce upgraded technologies to cut off the dangerous route.

Both the countries hope to try and reduce migratory pressures at the shared border over the next year. An official of the Home department revealed the French authorities stopped thousands of migrants from traveling to the UK so far this year. Moreover, Britain has made funds available to France to tackle immigration. Incidentally, in October 2019, a group of migrants tried to reach the UK in a refrigerated van. Unfortunately, they died in the vehicle.