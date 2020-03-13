Nothing represents the details more than a picture. A photograph can express an idea in a better way than a tedious written account. The usual practice is to pay for these pictures and download them from the websites. A much more comfortable and convenient way is to get the relevant images from Stock photography providers. A significant player in this field is Shutterstock, an American company headquartered in New York and maintains a big stock of pictures, music, footage, and editing tools.

Shutterstock has the most high-grade, royalty-free stock pictures, vectors, illustrations, footage, video, and music for almost any application.

Picture Superior

The superiority of pictures over the written word is a known fact, and concepts are more likely to remain embedded in the viewer's psyche if a picture represents them. Stock photograph providers like Shutterstock provide images for every situation or niche.

When a visitor arrives at the site for the first time, whatever he sees is processed in mili-seconds. If a picture represents a concept, it immediately transfers from the short term memory to the long term memory. Viewers remember images more than the written word.

Ample opportunities

The clock ticks away and more greenhorns are plunging into the world of freelance photography. Stock photography providers like Shutterstock allow these amateurs to earn a decent amount by selling photos. If you think your photograph says much more than words, then log in to Shutterstock and start sharing your work with an ever-widening community of contributors.

Stock photos are handy if used in the right way.

They can augment your business by synergistically acting with compelling content. Therefore don't use the images just for the sake of using the image.

Stock photography providers like Shutterstock have help section which the user can avail and get to know the best ways to use this software. Always use images to complement your content. The interrelationship must be easily fathomable by any everyday user.

Context Important

Never use generic pictures in your content without adding the context. Do not hesitate to modify the images as per your requirements. Adding a picture to a text helps the reader connect the dots and remember the message more efficiently. Choose the picture which best aligns with the target audience persona. Again Stock photography providers like Shutterstock can help you create the best texts which can be easily remembered by the target audience.

Use PowerPoint and other software to chisel out the unwanted material in the stock photograph. A picture has many points of interest.

Therefore the user can remove the unwanted things and keep only the relevant details that are related to the text. Use different features like crop, collage, or even better experiment in your unique way. Who knows you could be the next big hero of the cyber world. Also, do tests with Instagram and real snapshots. Also, never ignore the background of the picture. Add alt text and optimize your images for search.

Shutterstock provides free one month trial

The site provides a one-month free trial to users who create an account. The first ten images are free, and after that, ten images can be downloaded per month at a nominal fee of $29.

That comes to $2.9 per image.

Lastly, there is something known as intuition, and one must go by it. Stock Photos are recognizable and often overused, remember Jennifer Anderson, the internet's 'Everywhere Girl.' The picture was clicked in 1996 and found its way into every Big Whigs of commerce like Microsoft, the BBC, Greyhound Bus Lines, Hewlett-Packard, Dell, and countless others.