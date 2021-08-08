The final hours of the Tokyo Olympics are here. Though the men and women from the US had been a tad slow in their quest for gold, they have brought the thrills back a bit late by going for a bunch of medals more before the curtains come down on the most prominent global sporting event.

The US had been trailing China in terms of gold medals, but a late surge has brought Team America on top. The US now has 39 gold, compared with China's 38.

As the games inched towards a close, the US entered had 36 gold while China had 38. But in a short while, US women scored over Japan in the basketball final to score the 37th.

Following up on this performance, American cyclist Jennifer Valente posted victory to make the gold haul level with China's, said a Yahoo! Sports report.

In a matter of a couple of hours later, the US women's volleyball won their first-ever Olympic title. This astounding win catapulted the US to the top position with 39 gold medals.

The US has sent around 600 athletes to fight for the medals at stake in hundreds of events over 19 days.

They will now return with the most medals, more fascinatingly the largest number of gold medals.

A fascinating win for the US as women's volleyball gold comes its way, finally

Among the gold medals, the women's volleyball win comes as extraordinarily sweet for the US. This is because the gold medal win ends America's decade-long dream of kissing the women's volleyball gold.

Team America's women have now helped achieve this dream.

According to ESPN, the Americans won the final match with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 victory over Brazil at the Tokyo Games.

The gold in this event is a first after the United States won three silver medals and two bronze since 1984.

Kenya's Kipchoge makes marathon gold win a habit

Eliud Kipchoge, of Kenya, repeated his Men's Olympic Marathon gold win in Tokyo, finishing the race at 2:08:38. The Kenyan athlete's winning margin, as per a Runners World report, stood at 1:20, the biggest since Frank Shorter won the 1972 Olympic marathon.

While Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands (2:09:58) won the silver medal, Bashir Abdi of Belgium (2:10:00) took the bronze. America witnessed disappointment, as Galen Rupp, who had won bronze in 2016, finished in eighth place.

Price gifts Great Britain the women's middleweight boxing gold

In the boxing ring at the Tokyo Olympics, Great Britain saw the gold coming its way. Lauren Price punched her way to gold and glory in the women's middleweight boxing final.

She defeated China's Qian Li on a unanimous 5-0 decision.

According to CNN, Zemfira Magomedalieva of the Russian Olympic Committee and Netherlands' Nouchka Fontijn claimed the bronze report. Price's win gifted Great Britain its 22nd gold medal of the Games and 65th total medal.

One fascinating thing about Lauren Price is that, apart from being a boxer, she is also a football player, an international-level kickboxer, netballer, and taekwondo player, said the report.

Serbia men take water polo gold

Riding on hat-tricks by three members, Serbia scored an incredible win in the men's water polo event at the Tokyo Olympics. Serbia beat Greece 13-10, powered by hat-tricks from Dusan Mandic, Nikola Jaksic, and Andrija Prlainovic to take the gold, said CNN.

Meanwhile, Hungary took control of its game against Spain and ensured that the bronze medal wouldn't slip through its hands.