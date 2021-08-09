The curtains have come down on a well-organized Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Games, impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, had been the talk of the world over the past month. The games ended with a superbly organized Closing Ceremony, where the pride of participating nation stood head high.

The audience was mostly watching the closing proceedings from their homes, as the stadium had to be mostly spectator-free due to the restrictions owing to the pandemic.

The closing ceremony began with march-pasts by athletes from participating countries.

After Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, declared the games of the 32nd Olympiad closed, the Olympic baton was subsequently passed to Paris. The report added that the French capital saw crowds coming together to celebrate the handover of the summer games to Paris 2024. The French added to the celebration of the expected arrival of the Games on their soil with aerial patrols flying over the fan village in front of the Eiffel Tower during the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony.

Team USA on top of the world

With two weeks of Olympic action watched by millions of people worldwide coming to a close, the final medal tally saw the U.S. going home with more medals, gold too. The United States had sent 626 athletes and finished 39 gold, 41 silver, and 33 bronze - a total of 113.

Winter games in China in February 2022

The Summer Olympics is over, and the world will warm up to the 2022 Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing just about six months from now. A CNN report said that the 2022 Winter Olympics would get off to a start in February in Beijing.

Further, this year's Paralympic Games will begin on August 24.

Tokyo will play host to the Paralympics too this month.

Protests galore as Covid-19 scare stays

The Olympic Games in Tokyo were of joy for many, but people out there don't think so. The section of people who have been protesting the timing of the Olympics assembled outside the National Stadium in Tokyo before the closing ceremony, airing their ire against the games.

The protesters will also line up against the Paralympics, scheduled to go on after the Olympics. They believed that conducting the Olympics when resources are to be ensured towards tackling the worsening Covid-19 emergency in Tokyo and Japan is condemnable.

The protesters were seen holding banners before being blocked by the police from entering the road leading toward the stadium, said a CNN report.