Medals kept pouring in for the United States as Tokyo Olympics began its journey towards a close. The most fascinating Olympics win came for Allyson Felix, who became the world's most decorated female Olympic track and field athlete in history.

A Yahoo! Sports report said the 10-time Olympic medallist completed her Tokyo quest with a bronze in the 400 meters, clocking a season-best time of 49.46 seconds. Though she settled for bronze in this competition, she ensured the world's best medal haul, breaking a tie with Jamaican athlete Merlene Ottey, who has nine medals.

Felix now equals legend Carl Lewis for the most medals by an American track and field athlete.

JaVale McGee joins gold medallist mom with men's basketball win

The men's basketball gold for Team America brought forth a sweet landmark for backup center JaVale McGee when the US beat France in a thriller game. McGee created history during the process by becoming the second member of his family in terms of medals won.

According to CNN, JVale's mom Pamela McGee had won gold at the 1984 Olympics. Pamela had been a college basketball star at USC, and she went on to play professional basketball for Los Angeles Sparks, the report added.

Javale McGee joins his mom Pam McGee in the GOLD MEDAL CLUB 🔥



She won one with the USA women’s basketball team in 1984 🥇 pic.twitter.com/eKP30NePh0 — Overtime (@overtime) August 7, 2021

The report quoted JaVale McGee saying that he got a medal and "my mother's got a gold medal.

You can't really explain it, just knowing you're the best in the world."

American Korda bags gold in women's golf

America did astoundingly well at the golf course when Nelly Korda clinched the gold in the Olympic women's competition. Korda, the world's top-ranked female golfer, finished on top and also won Team USA's 33rd gold medal.

CNN said that the men's gold in golf also went to America, as Xander Schauffele won the men's gold earlier. Meanwhile, Japan's Mone Inami and New Zealand's Lydia Ko finished 16-under, prompting a playoff to determine who wins silver and bronze.

American women pick water polo gold

The women's water polo team of the United States created a splash in the pool by winning the third straight Olympic gold.

The final match against Spain saw the US women clinching victory with a 14-5 scorecard.

The US goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson was the star of the match, as she put up incredible defense at the goal line. The Spanish women could not break the American wall and finally fell, said USA Today in a report.

This win also came with a record. The report added that the gold had given the US a rare credit by making it the only nation to win a medal at each Olympics since women's water polo got added to the Olympics, in 2000, in Sydney.

Molly Seidel brings marathon bronze to the US

Medals for the US trickled in further as Molly Seidel won bronze when she sped elegantly in her career's just third official marathon. Seidel won the gold by touching the finishing line with a time of 2:27:46.

I pledge allegiance to Molly Seidel pic.twitter.com/YYGCZ6cd2A — Johanna Gretschel (@jojo_shea) August 6, 2021

The bronze won by Seidel, according to Yahoo! Sports also happens to be the first medal for an American woman in the event since Deena Kastor's bronze in 2004. Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir (2:27:20) and Brigid Kosgei (2:27:36) finished ahead of Seidel, making her content with the bronze.