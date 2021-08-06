With the most anticipated sporting competitions now inching towards a close, it is time to know who would be the overall medal champs at the Tokyo Olympics Games. Going by the numbers on the board, the United States looks perched pretty to take home the final glory. China is running neck and neck, and the number of gold medals the Asian nation has clinched over the past few days speaks volumes about their global achievement.

By today's available numbers, the U.S. is on top with a total of 92 medals, and they include 30 gold, 35 silver, and 27 bronze.

However, if the total gold haul puts a country on top, it has to be China in the first place, with 34 gold, 24 silver, and 16 bronze – a total of 74.

These two countries are followed by the Russian Olympic Committee's 58 medals, including 16 gold.

American women scores incredible win, bags beach volleyball Olympics gold

American women ignited a fire on the beach with a stunning victory in the women's beach volleyball final. The U.S. pair of April Ross and Alix Klineman scored a fascinating win by defeating the Australian opponent's Clancy and Artacho del Solar in the first set by 21-15.

The second set, said Olympics.com, witnessed the Aussie women gain a slight lead. But, the US team came back from behind with solid blocks and served to secure a 21-16 information, finishing off the game in 43 minutes to clinch gold.

SOLID GOLD for The A-Team!



April Ross and Alix Klineman are #TokyoOlympics women's beach volleyball champions. #OlympicHERstory pic.twitter.com/F6bzrXd3k9 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2021

The medal tally method irks Chinese fans

Meanwhile, the U.S. media's practice of calculating medals by total instead of the gold tally has drawn the ire of Chinese fans and commentators.

The current position, as widely reported, places America on top with total medals, whereas China had a class with more gold medals.

Social media is abuzz with many Chinese fans and impartial sporting enthusiasts who are criticizing the ranking method. According to Newsweek, the followers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, including many in China, have taken to social media and other platforms to accuse the U.S.

media of being so biased.

Poland's Tomala walks to bag 50-km gold

The 50-kilometer walk saw Poland's Dawid Tomala bag the gold medal. At the 30-kilometer point, Tomala decided to go for it when he broke off from the rest of the pack and walked so fast to finish 25 laps of the 2-kilometer course in 3 hours, 50 minutes, 8 seconds.

While Jonathan Hilbert of Germany took the silver medal, Canada's Evan Dunfee got the bronze. Hosts Japan, however, found the outcome disappointing as ace walker Masatora Kawano finished sixth, even after posting the best finish by a Japanese athlete in the race. Kawano was gunning for gold before the start of the race and was eager to bag a second straight Olympic medal in the 50km after Hirooki Arai took bronze in Rio.

Japan's Kawai claims gold in women's 57-kilogram wrestling

Joy for Japan came in the form of a gold medal when Risako Kawai beat Belarus's Iryna Kurachkina 5-0 in the women's 57-kilogram wrestling final at the Tokyo Olympics.

In the process, she became the third Japanese female wrestler to win back-to-back Olympic titles, after Kaori Icho, who had four straight titles. Saori Yoshida had won three consecutive gold medals from the 2004 Athens Games.