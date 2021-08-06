The 2020 Tokyo Olympics was about to wrap up but Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was still in the Olympic mood, especially when his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, posted a video regarding the 2016 Rio Olympics on her Instagram account. Bundchen, a native of Brazil, posted a video of her last appearance on a catwalk when she strutted the walk that made her famous worldwide at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

In the caption, Gisele said “Time flies!!! I can’t believe it’s been five years since I had the honor of representing my country at the opening of the Olympics!” The supermodel said she still gets goosebumps remembering the powerful energy I felt from that night where she made the “longest walk of my life” as the crowd of around 60,000 people sang “The Girl from Ipanema.” As expected, Brady, who just turned 44 this week, had a reaction to his wife’s post.

In his reaction, Brady said “My favorite Olympic moment” followed by two heart eyes emojis. Brady and Gisele are known to post sweet messages for each other on their respective social media accounts. Just recently, Gisele made fun of Brady’s speed rating on Madden 22.

Brady to grace Manning’s HOF ceremony

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, Brady will attend the Hall of Fame ceremony of close friend and former NFL rival, Peyton Manning, on Sunday in Canton, Ohio. Brady will join Manning’s former teammates and coaches in the former quarterback’s section in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “Tom Brady is coming in, sitting in my section," said Manning, adding that he’s not sure how his Indianapolis Colts teammates will handle Brady’s presence.

Per Charean Williams of NBC Sports, Brady will be flying into Canton on the Buccaneers’ day off from training camp. Some Buccaneers coaches, including head coach Bruce Arians and assistant Clyde Christensen, and offensive consultant Tom Moore will also attend Manning’s induction. On Twitter, Brady joked he would be attending to make sure that Manning is really retired.

I just need to make sure he’s really done. Can’t risk this guy coming back… https://t.co/8afUVxicjO — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 6, 2021

Brady’s presence means a lot for Manning

Arians was Manning’s first quarterbacks coach with the Colts while Christensen also coached Manning during his stint with Indianapolis. Moore, for his part, was a long-time Colts offensive coordinator.

“That means a lot that he's taking the time,” Manning said of his former rival Brady. The rivalry between Brady and Manning produced some of the best moments in NFL history. In their 17 career meetings, Brady had the upper hand with 11 wins. However, Manning was 3-2 against Brady in the postseason. While Manning is headed into the Hall of Fame, Brady is still making waves in the NFL. After 20 seasons and six Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots, Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers last offseason and led them to their first Super Bowl win since 2002 with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.