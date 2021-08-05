Team America witnessed its star shot put star Ryan Crouser script a new record and winning gold in the process at the Tokyo Olympics.

According to an NPR report, Crouser repeated what he did in the 2016 Rio Games. He went on to set an Olympic record thrice in six throws, saving the best for last.

Throwing at a distance of 23.30 meters, he was just short of the world record of 23.37 he had set at the US Track and Field trials in Oregon during June.

The report added that another American - Joe Kovacs - won the silver medal while Tom Walsh of New Zealand won the bronze.

Jamaica's Parchment shocks Team USA's Holloway to wins men's 110m hurdles gold

It was a disappointment for the US in the men's 110m hurdles final at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Hansle Parchment of Team Jamaica ran past America's Grant Holloway in a thriller of a final. Holloway had to do with the silver, while another Jamaican, Ronald Levy, got the bronze, said Olympics.com.

Parchment's win was a surprise gold medal performance as he finished the race in 13.05 seconds. Though Holloway was a firm favorite, he romped home in 13.09 seconds, just behind the Jamaican champ.

ROC boxer Batyrgaziev bags men's featherweight gold

ROC's Albert Batyrgaziev, in the meantime, was crowned the men's featherweight boxing Olympic champion after a split decision win.

The win pushed Team USA's Duke Ragan to the silver position, said Olympics.com.

The gold medal was bestowed upon Batyrgaziev by a split decision over Team USA's Duke Ragan, as the verdict became a judges' call. The judges scored the bout 3-2 in favor of the ROC boxer. The report added that the judges' scores were 28-29, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28, 30-27.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

Ragan's silver became America's second boxing medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Ghana's Samuel Takyi and Cuba's Lazaro Alvarez won the division's bronze medals.

Keegan Palmer wins gold for Australia in men's park skateboarding

Australia athlete Keegan Palmer added another to the country's medal haul when he rode high on the skateboard to a couple of fascinating performances in the finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

According to Olympics.com, Palmer's brilliance helped him bag the gold, which is also Australia's first-ever Olympic gold medal in skateboarding.

The Aussie was right on top from the start, as he scored a massive 94.04. This score stood firm, and no one managed to surpass it even after three rounds. And then, Palmer's third and final run clocked a score of 95.83, making him unbeatable, the report added. Pedro Barros of Brazil got the silver, and USA's Cory Juneau bagged the bronze medal.

Connor Fields to be released from the hospital, to return home

Connor Fields, the American BMX racer who met with a crash during the Olympic BMX semi-final heat on July 30, is expected to be released from a Tokyo hospital on Thursday.

ESPN said in a news update that he would be able to fly home to the United States soon after being out of the hospital.

Fields, who had won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games, had met with a crash and suffered a brain hemorrhage and broken rib on July 30.

Doctors have said that Fields will now return to Henderson and begin rehabilitation.