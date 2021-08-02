The 22nd Olympic Games, currently happening in Tokyo, is being brought real-time to television viewers in the U.S. The telecast comprises comprehensive coverage of all competition events happening far away in the Asian city. Going by a news update in the Deadline NBC Universal's wide bouquet of broadcast, cable, and digital platforms have the complete array of programs for the U.S. viewers at the moment.

Local NBC stations have the primetime coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. Further, NBC Sports Network, USA, CNBC, the NBC Olympics Channel, the Golf Channel, and Telemundo also are bringing to people's living rooms the complete coverage of the Tokyo games.

Streaming freaks can log on to the Games via Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and NBC Sports.com. Streaming platforms with NBC in their channel bouquet have also brought the games Live to the U.S. shores. These platforms include Sling T.V., Roku, Hulu Plus, FuboTV, AT&T TV, Xfinity, and YouTube T.V., Deadline said in its report.

NBC's Peacock is offering the Tokyo Olympics programming will be available to stream for free except for the U.S. Men's Basketball coverage, it added. The time difference is what games fans need to have in mind while tuning in to these channels. As Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of the U.S. Eastern Time, most of the events held in the evening in Tokyo can be watched live in the early morning hours in the U.S.

U.S. gymnasts take home a few medals

After all the swimming glory that came to Team USA, the gymnasts from the U.S. were under the limelight. Though superstar Simone Biles wasn't available to compete in the finals of her strongest categories, the other members of the U.S. team made it a great outing in Tokyo.

Among the medal winners was MyKayla Skinner, who grabbed the silver medal in the vault with a score of 14.916.

Meanwhile, individual all-around champion Suni Lee took the bronze on the uneven bars. Though Skinner returned as a replacement for Biles in the vault final, she was unsuccessful in getting the gold. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade won gold on the vault. This was Brazil's first-ever Olympic gold in women's gymnastics.

Lee, on the other hand, climbed onto the winners' podium for the third time.

However, the win was due to a bronze performance on the uneven bars. Belgium's Nina Derwael won gold on the uneven bars.

Raven Saunders' unique protest

A unique protest came alive on the podium after the shot put winners were announced. Team USA's silver medalist Raven Saunders stood on the podium alongside gold medalist Lijiao Gong and bronze medalist Valerie Adams and raised her arms over her head in an "X" shape. This, according to a Yahoo! Sports report, was a representation of "the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet."

The report added that Saunders, who is black, queer, and battles depression and is open about all three, proclaimed that she wants to help people across the world "who don't have a platform to speak up for themselves." This protest could invite action from the IOC as it has a stance that athletes should not protest on the medal stand.