The track and field made for considerable excitement at the Tokyo Olympics when U.S. sprinter Sydney McLaughlin came back from behind to break her own world record in the women's 400-meter hurdles and win the Olympic gold.

McLaughlin's new world record of 51.46 saw defending champion and compatriot Dalilah Muhammad settling for the silver medal, clocking 51.58. Muhammad had won the gold in this event at the 2016 Rio Games.

China is leading the gold tally with 32 gold medals while the United States won 25 golds.

Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil takes gold in women's marathon swimming

Back at the pool, Brazilian swimmer Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil took the gold in the 10-kilometer women's marathon swimming event.

The marathon is the Olympic Games' longest swimming competition, and Ana Marcela overcame all hassles in a time of 1:59:30.8. This win also turned out to be the Brazilian athlete's first-ever Olympic medal.

Her win pushed 2016 games' gold winner Sharon van Rouwendaal of The Netherlands to the silver position. The Dutch swimmer clocked a time of 1:59:31.7. Meanwhile, Australian Kareena Lee got the bronze in 1:59:32.5.

Sakura's gold makes Japan skateboarding powerhouse

Nineteen-year-old Japanese skateboarder Yosozumi Sakura brought forth her best in the women's park skateboarding finals to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The game made its debut in the current edition of the Olympics and hosts Japan has established itself as a powerhouse in the new game.

According to Olympics.com, Sakura created some extraordinary moments in the first round, hitting a couple of 540s and then carving through the course with excellent slides. She finished with a score of 60.09 to give Japan the gold.

Sakura's win is her country's third gold medal in skateboarding, Earlier Horigome Yuto had won gold in men's street, and Nishiya Momiji grabbed the gold in women's street, the report added. Compatriot Hiraki Kokona took silver in women's park after scoring 59.04. The twelve-year-old became the youngest silver medallist in Olympic history with the win.

Sweden's Duplantis bags men's pole vault gold

Swedish athlete Armand Duplantis ruled the pole vault arena when he cleared a height of 6.02 meters in his first effort and then going straight for the gold. With this win, Duplantis became the only man to surpass six meters this year.

The men's pole vault finals were, in fact, dramatic, with Duplantis failing to set a new world record on the way to the gold medal. Though he was trying to surpass his own world record of 6.18 meters, the gold medallist had failed on three occasions at the height of 6.19 meters. There wasn't much worry for Sweden as Duplantis's gold was confirmed after he cleared a height of 6.02 meters with his first effort.

While America's Chris Nilsen took silver, Brazil's Thiago Braz settled for the bronze medal.

Poland's Włodarczyk scripts women's hammer throw history

Meanwhile, Polish star athlete Anita Włodarczyk created history by becoming the first woman to win a specific individual athletics event three times in a row at the Olympic Games. She clinched the gold medal in the women's hammer throw.

The Polish hammer thrower is a World and Olympic record holder, and this latest gold win came after she threw a season's best of 78.48 meters in the fourth round. Włodarczyk now owns four world championship golds and had become the first woman to throw the hammer past the 80-meter mark, way back in 2015.

The silver in the category went to China's Wang Zheng, while another Poland star, Malwina Kopron, took the bronze.