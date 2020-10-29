Since retiring from college football sidelines in 2018, Urban Meyer has become one of the most sought after media analysts in football. The legendary coach enjoyed a lot of success at Ohio State, but he abruptly announced that he would leave the program due to health issues. Nevertheless, Meyer has had a smooth transition into his new role as a media analyst, and he recently gave a critical observation about Nebraska Huskers after the Big Ten kicked off its season last week.

Urban Meyer recently criticized Nebraska for lacking talented offensive players

The Huskers were outclassed in their opening game against Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes won the game 52-17 over their conference opponents, but they benefited from a controversial targeting call that saw Nebraska’s linebacker, Deontai William, ejected from the game. However, during an appearance on the Big Ten Network, Coach Meyer pointed out that Nebraska Huskers did not have enough offensive skill players to trouble Ohio State’s secondary. The Huskers managed to score two touchdowns against the Buckeyes, but they were both rushing scores. Coach Meyer feels that Nebraska’s wide receivers do not have the talent to trouble defenses in the passing game, reports 247 Sports. However, the former Ohio State coach has praised Scott Frost for trying to adjust to his team’s lack of talent.

Nebraska will not play Wisconsin on Saturday due to the Badger’s coronavirus outbreak

Meyer feels that Scott Frost is a competent play-caller, and Nebraska Huskers will be more competitive in the Big Ten if it can add more talented players at the offensive skill positions. Coach Frost implemented a dual quarterback system during last Saturday’s game against Ohio State, with both Luke McCaffery and Adrian Martinez having some significant playing time.

Both quarterbacks rushed for more than 80 yards, but they couldn’t record a passing touchdown, and they had one fumble each. During his post-match media conference, Coach Frost insisted that the two players would have to take care of the football in the remaining games.

Unfortunately for the Huskers, Saturday’s game against Wisconsin will go down as a no-contest after the Badgers recorded a coronavirus outbreak.

The team has so far announced 12 positive coronavirus cases, with six staff members and six players infected. Coach Frost had declared that he wanted to see how his players would respond against Wisconsin after their poor display against Ohio State Buckeyes, but he will now have two weeks off to prepare his team for the game against Northwestern on November 7th. It will be interesting to see how Huskers players respond to Urban Meyer’s criticism. The former Buckeyes coach has expressed his reservations about Nebraska’s talent level, and the players will have to go out on the field and prove that they can take on any opponent in the Big Ten conference.