With the way he’s playing this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t look like he’s 43. This October, Brady led the Buccaneers to a 3-1 record behind his impressive run that earned him the NFC Offensive Player of the Month award. Many of his teammates are amazed at how Brady keeps himself young and one of them asked the veteran quarterback on Instagram on his secret to longevity. Linebacker Devin White, who’s also making an impact this season for the Buccaneers’ defense, commented on Brady’s Instagram post where he posted a photo of himself while working out with the captions “Through the Work” and “New week.

New goals. But it always starts Through the Work.” White commented “Hey grandpa, how do you stay young” with a face with tears of joy emoji, to which Brady responded, “hanging out w the young bucs” with two laughing emojis. As expected, Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, also reacted to her husband’s post, commenting with three fire emojis.

Brady bags NFC Offensive Player of the Month award

White has a valid comment since Brady is playing like a man possessed in October despite his age. Brady on Thursday was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month after his spectacular performance in October where he outplayed many of the young signal-callers in his conference, per a report on the Buccaneers’ official website.

Brady was the first Buccaneers in history to win the Offensive Player of the Month award. This was the 11th time in his 20-year career that Brady has won the Offensive Player of the Month award, winning it 10 times with the New England Patriots, with the last coming in November 2017. This month, Brady topped all quarterbacks with 12 touchdown passes and a 12-1 TD-interception ratio.

The veteran signal-caller also led all quarterbacks with 13 total touchdowns, including one rushing. During that span, Brady completed 105 of 159 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 scores for a passer rating of 110.0. Brady’s performance has put him in the conversation for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, according to several analysts.

White wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week award

White, for his part, captured the NFC Defensive Player of the Week plum after helping the Buccaneers defeat the Las Vegas Raiders, 45-20, in Week 7 with a career-best three sacks on quarterback Derek Carr. During that game, White also tallied 11 tackles, two tackle for loss, three quarterback hit, and a forced fumble. White made history in that outing as he was the first inside linebacker in Buccaneers' history to record a three-sack outing. White is the third Buccaneer to win a Player of the Week award this season, behind 0utside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (Week 3) while Brady was selected for the award the following week. In September, the defense also garnered several awards with inside linebacker Lavonte David winning the NFC Defensive Player of the Month trophy and safety Antoine Winfield capturing the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month plum.